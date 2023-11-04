Open this photo in gallery: Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on a shot by Arizona Coyotes center Barrett Hayton (29) as Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (4) moves in to get the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press

Nino Niederreiter scored three goals and Brenden Dillon got his first two of the season, leading the Winnipeg Jets to a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Dillon snapped a 3-3 tie 3:23 into the third period when his slap shot from the left circle hit the far post and ricocheted in. Niederreiter then tipped in a Dillon shot at 7:16 for his third career hat trick.

The Jets (5-4-2) broke a three-game losing streak. They have points in six of their last seven games after a pair of overtime losses. They also improved to 23-6 against the Coyotes since 2011.

J.J. Moser, Liam O’Brien and Lawson Crouse scored for the Coyotes, who have lost eight in a row in the series. The Coyotes had won three of their first four at 5,000-seat Mullett Area and were looking for their best home start since winning nine of 10 in 2013-14.

The Jets are 3-1-2 under interim coach Scott Arniel, who is running the team while coach Rick Bowness is on a leave of absence.

Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves for the Jets, and Karel Vejmelka had 22 stops for the Coyotes.