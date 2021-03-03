No Fun NHL? Restrictions help players appreciate hockey more

Open this photo in gallery Philadelphia Flyers centre Kevin Hayes celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the second period at Wells Fargo Center on Feb. 24, 2021. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Instead of going out to dinner with his fiancée after coming home from practice, Brandon Carlo takes his dogs on long walks to get out of the house and enjoy some fresh air.

“It’s nice that I can still do those things,” the Boston defenceman said.

NHL players and their families are limited in what things they can do this season by coronavirus protocols designed to keep them safe and games on track, and those rules go further than other leagues. There aren’t NHL-approved restaurants to frequent on the road like in the NBA, and players are limited to their home or the team hotel and the rink except for emergencies, so there isn’t much to do outside of playing hockey.

“Hockey’s our life, for sure,” Philadelphia’s Kevin Hayes said. “It’s what we get paid to do. It’s how we make a living. But now that you actually can’t do anything else, it definitely makes you appreciate it more.”

It has never been easier for players to say they’re doing it for the love of the game, especially given that 20 per cent of their paychecks are being held in escrow and 10 per cent deferred to future years because of pandemic revenue losses. Already strict protocols were updated in February to “strongly recommended that household members limit their discretionary activities outside of the home” and encourage things like grocery and food delivery to reduce public contact.

Restricting some personal freedom, players say, is a worthwhile price to pay to get to earn a six- or seven-figure salary.

“It’s tough, a little bit, but we’re so lucky to be able to come into the rink and do what we love to do and be working,” Edmonton captain and league-leading scorer Connor McDavid said. “We don’t forget about that.”

It’s still an unnatural existence, confined to the rink and the hotel on the road and encouraged not to leave home much the rest of the time. Though, as Stanley Cup-winning Tampa Bay forward Tyler Johnson pointed out, “This is way better than the bubble life” that was required to complete the 2020 playoffs.

Now, it’s more of a balancing act for players, who know what they’re missing and have their eyes on the prize this season.

“You definitely miss the moments, especially with new guys, of being able to go out to dinner, have a couple drinks and just interact with their spouses, as well,” Carlo said. “That’s definitely missed and it’s been a hard adjustment, but for the most part during the year, I feel like we’re pretty dialled in to hockey and we kind of just want to get our rest when we can. On those days off, it definitely becomes longer.”

Calgary captain Mark Giordano said, “Trying to find ways to break up your day is the No. 1 challenge” this season. Washington’s Nicklas Backstrom said the activities vary to pass the time alone in hotel rooms: “There’s video games, movies, stuff like that. You’ve just got to adjust to it, I think, for now.”

Adjust but not complain. McDavid and Giordano said there will be none of that, given the havoc the virus has wreaked on life and work around the globe. And the focus on hockey isn’t such a bad thing with so many games packed into a condensed schedule.

“We’re so busy with games every other day, so a lot of the times we’re just trying to prepare for that next one and getting your body rested and recovered,” Johnson said. “Even if we could be doing stuff, I don’t know how much we really would be.”

NO ROAD BLUES

The St. Louis Blues have won eight of their first 10 road games. Defenceman Justin Faulk said even though players haven’t being able to enjoy a postgame “soda” together and hang out away from the rink, the on-ice product is working.

“Our team’s comfortable being on the road,” Faulk said. “It doesn’t bother us. ... You’re very limited on what you can do, but we’re still trying to enjoy our time around each other and try to create as much of team chemistry as we can on the road with what we’re limited to.”

SCUFFLING SABRES

The Buffalo Sabres are in yet another seemingly annual tailspin, and no one appears to have an explanation of how they might escape it.

“I don’t have a cliché answer for you,” captain Jack Eichel said Sunday, after the Sabres dropped back-to-back 3-0 shutouts to the Philadelphia Flyers last weekend. “If we had answers, I think we would be spitting them out.”

The Sabres are on a 2-8-1 skid after losing Tuesday night at the New York Rangers, ranking last in the NHL with 44 goals in 20 games.

Second-year coach Ralph Krueger is running out of answers, and his messaging has been placed in question. With first-time general manager Kevyn Adams declining media requests, speculation is rising regarding Krueger’s status, and whether Eichel might be on the trade block.

COVID-19 UPDATE

The NHL on Tuesday reached a season best with three players on the COVID-19 protocol list. All three are stars – Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby, Nashville’s Ryan Johansen and San Jose’s Tomas Hertl – but the rules appear to be working to cut down on cases and outbreaks.

“As I said to our players, we can do all the right things and this kind of stuff could happen,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “The other thing I would say is just because someone’s on the COVID protocol list doesn’t necessarily mean that they have COVID.”

NIEDERREITER FINED

Carolina forward Nino Niederreiter was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for interfering with Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros, the maximum allowable under the collective agreement.

Niederreiter hit Saros up high in a collision behind the net five minutes into the Hurricanes-Predators game Tuesday night. He was given a two-minute minor penalty for roughing.

Saros remained in net for the rest of the first period before being replaced by Pekka Rinne to start the second. The Predators said only that Saros would be re-evaluated Wednesday and provided no details about the nature of his removal from the game.

“The ref called a penalty,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “It was a hit to the head; we’ll have to see where it goes from there. There’s not much more to comment on it. What we all saw was what happened.”

Saros allowed two goals after the collision, and Nashville lost the game 4-2 after Rinne allowed one on 17 shots. Saros has started 12 of Nashville’s first 22 games, though Rinne figures to take the reins moving forward.

Kasimir Kaskisuo would then serve as the Predators’ No. 2 goaltender. Kaskisuo has one game of NHL experience, allowing six goals on 38 shots last season with Toronto.