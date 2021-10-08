 Skip to main content
Norris scores two in regulation, again in shootout as Senators top Canadiens 5-4

Tristan D’Amours
Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments
Montreal Canadiens right wing Jesse Ylonen and goaltender Jake Allen stop Ottawa Senators' Josh Norris during first period pre-season NHL hockey action in Montreal. The Sens won 5-4 in a shootout on Oct. 7, 2021.

The Canadian Press

Josh Norris had the shootout winner as the Ottawa Senators finished their pre-season with a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Norris had two power-play goals in regulation time for Ottawa (3-3-0). Chris Tierney and Shane Pinto both scored in the second period as the Senators built a 4-2 lead by the second intermission.

Anton Forsberg made 18 saves to earn the win in net.

Jeff Petry had a pair of goals for Montreal (2-3-1), including one late in the third period to force overtime. Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson had the other Canadiens’ goals.

Jake Allen stopped 28 shots in net for Montreal.

Allen is the Canadiens’ presumptive starting goaltender for the first month of the NHL season after it was announced earlier Thursday that superstar Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program.

Anderson opened the scoring 10 seconds into the game. Artturi Lehkonen passed over to Anderson with loads of space in front of goal and scored with the first shot of the game.

Montreal added a second goal early in the first period. Settled into the offensive zone, Tyler Toffoli found Petry with a cross-ice pass and the defenceman doubled the Habs’ lead.

The Sens had their first goals of the game off the power play. Norris took a powerful one-timer shot and beat Allen, who had lost his stick.

Ottawa equalized with a second straight power-play goal from Pinto.

The Canadiens’ undisciplined play gave the Senators a third unanswered power-play goal. Alex Belzile’s clearance attempt fell straight to Norris in the slot who shocked Allen with his second of the game.

Tierney added a fourth goal for Ottawa. After video review, the referee confirmed that his shot crossed the goal line before Allen made the save giving the Sens a 4-2 lead.

Montreal cut that deficit to one in the third period on the power play. Suzuki got his stick on a loose puck after a save by Anton Forsberg and tap-in brought the score to 4-3.

With one minute to go in regulation, the Habs put away the equalizer. Petry, from the point, launched a slapshot that forced an overtime period.

Jonathan Drouin did not participate in the game. The Canadiens announced that he was out with a non-COVID-19 related illness.

