Open this photo in gallery: A detailed view of Anton Forsberg of the Ottawa Senators mask during the third period against the Dallas Stars at Canadian Tire Centre. The Senators won 4-1 on Feb. 22, 2024 in Ottawa.Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

Josh Norris led the way with a pair of goals as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-1 Thursday night.

Thomas Chabot and Shane Pinto also scored for Ottawa (24-27-3), which has won two of its last three games.

Anton Forsberg turned away 14 shots.

Joe Pavelski scored the lone goal for Dallas (34-16-8), which had its losing streak extended to four games.

Jake Oettinger started the contest but was pulled in the second period after allowing three goals on just 11 shots.

Scott Wedgewood gave up one goal on 19 shots in relief.

The Senators scored three unanswered goals while holding the Stars to just four shots in the second period.

Drake Batherson made a great pass to Norris, who got a step on Miro Heiskanen, to beat Oettinger five-hole for his second of the night at 5:37 of the second.

With the assist, Batherson picked up his 200th career NHL point.

Chabot made it 3-1 Ottawa at 8:56 when he wristed a shot to the top right corner from the inside of the left circle. That marked the end of the night for Oettinger.

Pinto completed the scoring with a power-play goal with 17 seconds remaining in the period when he was able to get an off-balance shot to go in.

Norris opened the scoring at 4:12 of the first period, tipping in a shot for his 14th of the season.

Pavelski tied the game with 9.3 seconds remaining in the frame on a delayed penalty call. His 20th of the season came picking up a Jamie Benn rebound in close.

Notes

Senators defenceman Travis Hamonic was a healthy scratch for the third straight game ... Coming into the game, Dallas was tied for the NHL lead in goals per game at 3.63. Ottawa ranked 30th in goals against at 3.57.

Up next

Ottawa hosts the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

Dallas travels to Carolina to face the Hurricanes on Saturday.