Hockey Nova Scotia to host 2020 IIHF Women's World Championship

Nova Scotia to host 2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
Nova Scotia has won its bid to host the 2020 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championship, with teams set to face off in Halifax and Truro.

It’s the second time the province will host the tournament, and the eighth time Canada has welcomed the best women’s hockey teams from around the world.

Scott Smith, Hockey Canada’s president and chief operating officer, says Nova Scotia has a proven track record of successfully hosting major sporting events.

The announcement was applauded by local mayors, with Halifax’s Mike Savage saying the city is thrilled to host the world-class event while Truro’s Bill Mills says the tournament will raise the town’s profile on the world stage.

Hockey Canada says the event has a significant economic impact on host provinces, with British Columbia garnering an estimated $7.4 million in 2016 and Ontario bringing in about $14.3 million in 2013.

Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage Leo Glavine says Nova Scotia is seeing significant growth in women’s hockey, and hosting the championship will inspire more young females to play.

