Calgary Flames players look on a Edmonton Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, centre, celebrates his winning goal with teammates during the third period in Edmonton. The Oilers won 5-3 on May 24, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored the winner with 3 minutes 27 seconds left in the third period on Tuesday night as the Oilers beat the Flames 5-3 in Game 4 of their Battle of Alberta Stanley Cup Playoff series at Rogers Place.

Edmonton can now with the best-of-seven affair on Thursday with a victory on the road at the Saddledome. It would be the first time for it to advance to the Western Conference Finals since 2006.

Calgary’s loss came only after it had battled back from a 3-0 deficit in the second period.

The winner was the second goal of the evening for Nugent-Hopkins, who netted his first just 21 seconds after the opening puck drop. Evander Kane, who had a hat trick in Sunday’s 4-1 Edmonton victory, scored twice, the second into an empty net with only 25 seconds remaining.

Kane now has 12 goals in 11 games this post-season. Zach Hyman, the former Maple Leaf, had the Oilers’ other. He has scored seven times now in 11 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins #93 of the Edmonton Oilers defends against Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Calgary Flames during the third period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 24, 2022 in Edmonton, Canada.Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The exciting contest featured a pair of odd gaffes by both goalies.

The Flames’ Jacob Markstrom came out of his net and attempted a clearing pass with Nugent-Hopkins the only player on the ice near it. The latter, the longest-standing member of the team, slapped it into the net with 19:39 left in the first as Markstrom dived and attempted to recover.

In the third period, Mike Smith of the Oilers gave up an improbable power play goal on a shot from 131 feet away that tied the score at 3-3. Smith appeared to never see the puck and was left flailing at the air when it got passed him.

Down 3-0 in the second, Calgary responded with goals by Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backland.

After giving up three goals in the first six minutes of a Game 1 loss, Smith 40-year-old has allowed seven since. He entered the contest with the second-highest save percentage among goalies in NHL history who have played at least 15 postseason games. His was .931 in 39 contests coming in; only Tim Thomas, the former Bruins net minder, had a save percentage higher at .933 in 51 games.

Smith finished with 29 saves. Markstrom had 25.

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane (91) celebrates his goal during first period NHL second-round playoff hockey action against the Calgary Flames in Edmonton, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Oilers had a chance to take a 3-1 series lead in the first round against Los Angeles but lost in Game 4 and were then forced to go seven games. They were determined not to let it happen again.

“We don’t want to look at the past too much but I think we can learn from it,” Edmonton’s captain Connor McDavid said after the morning skate. “I think Game 4 was probably our worst of the series. We have an opportunity tonight to show we learned a lesson and to bring our ‘A’ game.”

The Flames made a similar mistake in their first-round series against Dallas. They fell behind 2-1 before winning, also in seven games. They were only 1-3 on the road in postseason through 10 games.

“We need to win a game on the road at some point, so I think tonight will be critical for us,” Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said after the morning skate. “Everybody has all these theories of what we need to do but we have to play a good game because we lost one at home. It’s not that complicated.”

Calgary played better but it could not keep Edmonton from winning. The last time the teams had faced one another in the playoffs was 1991. This is the sixth time they have met in postseason since 1983; the Oilers won four of the previous five series between them.

Edmonton is 37-2-1 this season when scoring the first goal. It is also 41-1-1 when it leads after two.

Edmonton Oilers fans celebrate their teams defat of the Calgary Flames following third period NHL second-round playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Oilers expected a huge effort from the Flames, who finished first in the Pacific Division standings during the regular season.

“We feel Game 3 was a big turning point,” Zack Kassian, Edmonton’s edgy forward, said. “We felt good about ourselves but we know Calgary is a good team. Let’s be honest. We are in the second round of the playoffs.

“We know they aren’t going to just lay over and die. The series is far from over. It is important for us to keep our focus and continue push and get better.”

Oilers captain Connor McDavid collected two assists and Leon Draisaitl had three. McDavid now has 25 points in 11 playoff games and Draisaitl has 22. The German forward had four assists on Sunday night.

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, right, blocks the net on Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman, centre, during first period NHL second-round playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Tuesday, May 24, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

McDavid, the No. 1 draft pick when he joined the Oilers in 21015-2016, has 148 points in the regular season. and playoffs combined.

He said that he has thought about a postseason series against his club’s Alberta rivals since he was a rookie.

“It is the first thing you think of when you play for Edmonton or Calgary,” McDavid said earlier in the day. “A playoff series against one another is definitely what I envisioned when I came here. So far the series has been good and it has been good hockey.

“I would expect it to continue that way.”

McDavid, who led the NHL in scoring during the regular season, has had two points or more in 10 of the 11 games in the postseason so far.

“He is the leader of our team,” Kassian said. “He drives the bus and we have to follow. He has found another level to his game and collectively we have followed. We don’t expect anything less from him. What he does is pretty special.

“It’s amazing to have a front row seat and what him do his thing.”