Maple Leafs force Game 7 after beating Boston Bruins 2-0 in NHL playoffs

The Maple Leafs won for the second straight time without Auston Matthews on Thursday to force a Game 7 in their playoff series with the Bruins. The 2-1 victory came on the anniversary of their last Stanley Cup championship 57 years ago.

It was an electric night at Scotiabank Arena. The crowd got louder with each thunderous hit and that morphed into a deafening din. William Nylander sent the place into hysterics when he slipped a long wrist shot past Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman for the game’s first goal with 55 seconds left in the first period and scored again on a break-away with 2:13 to go.

They were his first two goals of the playoffs.

From the start the Maple Leafs dominated the Bruins completely. They bottled them up, blocked their shots and completely dominated play. Boston had one shot on net in the first period, by Jake DeBrusk with 8:20 to go.

Toronto had 12 but was unable to get one by Swayman. It was failed by its power play again. A man-advantage was wasted. At that point the Maple Leafs were 1-for-18 in the series.

They got a four-minute power play in the second and never came close to putting one in the bet.

Nylander’s first goal slithered between Swayman and the post. Swayman was superb again. He had 24 saves.

The final game in the first round will be on Saturday at TD Garden, where Toronto escaped with an overtime triumph on Tuesday. In his first start of the series, Joseph Woll stopped 27 of 18 shots in that one.

On Thursday he was almost impenetrable. He snapped pucks out of the air, did belly-flops and looked completely unbothered. He smothered 25 of 26 shots. Morgan Geekie scored Boston’s only goal with less than a second remaining.

This sudden rebound was unforeseen. The Maple Leafs lost all four regular-season match-ups to the Bruins and fell behind in the series 3-1. They had dropped six straight playoff games at home dating back to last year. They had lost seven of eight on home in the postseason the past two years.

Somehow they managed to win two in a row without Matthews, who led the NHL with 69 goals.

Matthews played the first three and has battled illness and injury since. He could make a return in Game 7. Toronto also was without Nylander, their second-leading scorer, for three games.

Between them they missed one in the regular season. Combined they have missed five games in the first round.

Matthews skated on Thursday morning ahead of the team but head coach Sheldon Keefe said he would not be available for Game 6. He had a goal and three points in the first four games.

A year ago the Bruins took a 3-1 lead before being knocked out by the Panthers in the opening round. Now they face the same prospect again. The teams are facing one another for the fourth time in 11 years. Boston won the other three times, each one in seven games.

“We are excited and know our backs are still against the wall here,” Toronto captain John Tavares said earlier in the day. “Not much can change. We only have to get better. We want to keep playing here. We’re excited, especially to be back home and to give our best effort.”

Boston coach Jim Montgomery knew the Maple Leafs would be without Matthews but was not overconfident.

“Obviously he is a tremendous player,” he said after the morning skate. “He is the best goal-scorer in the league. But they played great without him last game.”

And they did it again.

If anything they out-Bruined the Bruins with their season on the line. In the closing minutes they shut them down and closed it out.

Now they have a chance to win.

Anything can happen,” Joel Edmundson, a Toronto defenceman said. Three years ago he was a member of a Canadiens team that came back from 3-1 down to beat the Maple Leafs. “We have to just keep chipping away. You have to put everything on the line. There is no tomorrow.”