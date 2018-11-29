OHL re-states anti-hazing policy in wake of allegations from former Sarnia Sting players

The Ontario Hockey League re-stated its anti-hazing policy on Thursday night after former Sarnia Sting players revealed the abuse they suffered in their rookie season earlier this week.

Daniel Carcillo, Dave Pszenyczny, and Charles Amodeo said in separate interviews with The Canadian Press that several veteran players were physically and emotionally abusive to them when they were rookies in Sarnia for the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons.

Carcillo complained to OHL commissioner David Branch at the time, which kicked off a league-wide crackdown on hazing.

On Thursday, the league re-stated its zero-tolerance policy in a statement.

“In light of the recent attention that has been paid to the issue of hazing, the league has spoken with team management and all of our member teams are providing a refresher to all staff and players about this most important topic,” read the statement.

“Our hope is that through conversation, education, and awareness, the attitudes that lead to hazing behaviour and these unthinkable actions disappear from sport and society.”

In October 2005, Windsor Spitfires’ Moe Mantha was given a one-year suspension as general manager and 25 games as coach for a hazing incident involving several of his players.

In 2006 the league’s anti-hazing policy was enhanced and now all OHL players are educated about it annually through their member team. All players must acknowledge in writing every year that they understand the OHL’s policy and are encouraged to bring any concerns forward without fear of reprisal.

Additionally, the OHL introduced a mental health program in 2014, in partnership with the Canadian Mental Health Association, designed to educate players on the importance of talking about issues and recognizing signs of struggle among their peers.