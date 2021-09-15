OHL to require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for entry into facilities starting Sept. 22

The Ontario Hockey League will now require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for entry into all 17 of its facilities across the province starting Sept. 22.

The move comes after the Ontario government recently announced new health protocols.

The OHL’s vaccination policy, which was originally set to be put in place as of Oct. 7, covers all spectators and other attendees at league events, including games and practices.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans under 12 years of age must be accompanied and supervised by a fully vaccinated adult, and will be required to follow all safety protocols.

The league made no mention of its three U.S.-based teams in the statement announcing the new rules.

The OHL previously said players, team staff and billet families all need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 for the upcoming season. The Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League have also made similar announcements regarding players and staff.