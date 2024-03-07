The Edmonton Oilers have acquired defenceman Troy Stecher from the Arizona Coyotes, the NHL club announced Thursday.

The Oilers also get a seventh-round pick at this year’s draft in the deal, while the Coyotes receive Edmonton’s fourth-round pick in 2027.

No salary was retained by Arizona in the deal, which comes a day before the NHL’s trade deadline. Stecher, a pending unrestricted free agent, has a salary of US$1.1-million this season.

Stecher has a goal and four assists – and a plus-5 defensive rating – in 47 games this season.

The five-foot-10, 184-pound defenceman from Richmond, B.C., who has now been dealt at the trade deadline in three straight seasons, has 19 goals and 89 assists in 487 games with Vancouver, Detroit, Los Angeles, Arizona and Calgary.

Edmonton added forwards Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from Anaheim on Wednesday as the Oilers prepare for the playoffs.

The Oilers entered a game Thursday night in Columbus in second place in the Pacific Division.