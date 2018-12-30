 Skip to main content

Hockey Oilers acquire Petrovic from Panthers, Manning and Norell from Blackhawks in pair of trades

Oilers acquire Petrovic from Panthers, Manning and Norell from Blackhawks in pair of trades

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
The Edmonton Oilers acquired three new defencemen on Sunday while swapping out two blue-liners and a forward over a pair of trades.

Edmonton first picked up Alexander Petrovic from the Florida Panthers, then added Brandon Manning and Robin Norell from the Chicago Blackhawks hours later.

Florida received blue-liner Chris Wideman and a conditional third-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft while the Blackhawks took forward Drake Caggiula and defenceman Jason Garrison in their trade.

Petrovic, 26 has one assists in 26 games with Florida this season. He has appeared in 254 NHL games over his five-year career, posting 49 points (five goals, 44 assists).

The Edmonton native was originally selected by Florida in the second round, 36th overall, at the 2010 NHL draft.

Manning, in his fourth season in the NHL but first with Chicago, has a goal and two assists in 27 games this year. The 28-year-old began his NHL career in Philadelphia and has played in 234 total games with 12 goals and 34 assists.

Norell plays in the Swedish Hockey League, where the 23-year-old has three assists in 27 games. He was drafted by Chicago in the fourth round in 2013.

Wideman is leaving Edmonton after a brief stint. The 28-year-old had two assists through five games since he was dealt to the Oilers by the Ottawa Senators last month.

Wideman has 16 goals and 27 assists in 175 career NHL games, mostly with Ottawa. He was drafted by the Senators in the fourth round in 2009.

Caggiula, 24, has seven goals and four assists in 29 games with the Oilers this season. He set career highs in points (20), goals (13) and games played (67) last year with Edmonton.

The Oilers are sixth in the Pacific Division with an 18-17-3 record. They have lost five straight.

