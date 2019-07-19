Oilers and Flames swap veteran forwards Milan Lucic and James Neal

Open this photo in gallery Milan Lucic has been traded to the Calgary, with the Flames sending James Neal to Edmonton in return. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Oilers have dealt Milan Lucic to the Calgary Flames for fellow veteran forward James Neal.

Multiple media reports say the deal was struck Friday afternoon.

Lucic had six goals and 14 assists with a minus-9 defensive rating over 79 games with the Oilers last season.

Story continues below advertisement

He signed a seven-year, US$42-million contract with Edmonton on July 1, 2016, but hasn’t lived up to that hefty price tag.

Neal had seven goals and 12 assists with a minus-5 rating in 63 games for Calgary last season.

Like Lucic, Neal was a big-name free agent signing for Calgary last summer but didn’t meet expectations after agreeing to a five-year, $28.75 million deal July 2, 2018.

His seven goals last season was the fewest he had scored in his 11 NHL seasons.