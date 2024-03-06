The Edmonton Oilers bolstered their forward lines on Wednesday, acquiring centres Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks.

In the deal that also involves the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Ducks get a first-round pick in 2024 from the Oilers and a conditional fifth-round pick in 2025 from the Lightning.

The Ducks retain 50 per cent of both players’ salaries. Edmonton sent a conditional fourth-round pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for goaltender Ty Taylor and another 25 per cent of Henrique’s salary. The Oilers also receive Anaheim’s seventh-round pick in this year’s draft.

Henrique’s salary this season is US$5.825-million, Carrick’s is $850,000.

Both forwards are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents at the end of the season.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland said the three-way deal was the result of about 10 days of negotiations with Ducks GM Pat Verbeek.

“What I like about the deal is we are adding two players, both are versatile,” said Holland, who noted both players are penalty killers who can play either centre or wing.

“The importance of penalty killing come playoff time, the importance of centres come playoff time [and] the importance of depth come playoff time were all factors in ultimately making the deal.”

The 34-year-old Henrique has 18 goals and 24 assists in 60 games this season. He has 257 goals and 264 assists over 890 career games with New Jersey and Anaheim.

Carrick, 32, has eight goals and three assists in 61 games this campaign and 26 goals and 22 assists in 224 career games with Toronto and Anaheim.

The two players were flying Wednesday night to Columbus, where the Oilers are playing on Thursday.

The moves come a day after the Oilers placed veteran forward Sam Gagner on waivers. He will join the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors later this week.

Holland says there could still be changes to the Edmonton roster before Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

“We got Henrique at 25 cents on the dollar and we got Carrick at 50 cents, so we do have some money, some cap space left,” he said. “I am going to continue to work the phones tonight, tomorrow and through Friday and see if we can do anything else. I am not sure if we are or we aren’t, but I am going to keep working the phones.”

The surging Oilers had won five straight games and were in second in the Pacific Division at 38-20-2 entering Wednesday.

The Ducks were second-last in the Pacific at 22-36-3.