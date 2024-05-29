Oilers come back from slow start for 5-2 win to tie-up series

Open this photo in gallery: The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Leon Draisaitl during the second period against the Dallas Stars in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place.Perry Nelson/Reuters

Just as they had against the Canucks, the Oilers escaped another possible 3-1 series deficit on Wednesday with a 5-2 victory over the Stars at Rogers Place.

Edmonton now heads back to Dallas for Game 5 on Friday with a chance to gain a foothold in the Western Conference final. Another win will leave it in a position to close out the third round on home ice on Sunday.

This continues to be a crazy – and entertaining – matchup full of surprises. There is no telling what will happen from one period – or shift – to the next.

The Stars scored just 58 seconds into the contest and held a 2-0 advantage before the Oilers had registered their first shot. With goals by Ryan McLeod and Evan Bouchard they forged a 2-2 tie after 20 minutes.

It was sluggish for a bit of the second as each club appeared wary to make a mistake. But Edmonton then busted loose for two goals in 51 seconds and went into the second intermission with a two-goal lead.

Mattias Janmark scored short-handed with 5:29 remaining in the second as the Oilers were killing off a holding penalty on Derek Ryan. Connor Brown and Mattias Ekholm were awarded assists.

Leon Draisaitl buried one less than a minute later after passes from Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid. It was McDavid’s second helper of the evening. He leads the playoffs with 27 points. The goal was Draisaitl’s tenth of the playoffs and he is second behind McDavid with 26 points.

The Oilers fell behind Vancouver 2-1 in the second round and came back to win in seven games. This time, however, they had lost two in a row for the first time during the 2023-2024 playoffs.

“We have a lot of belief that we can respond well in these situations,” McDavid, Edmonton’s captain, said following the morning skate. “I have no doubt we will do the same tonight.”

It didn’t exactly happen quite so easily.

Edmonton came out flat-footed and gave up a goal to Wyatt Johnston 58 seconds after the opening puck drop. Then a shot by Logan Stankhoven deflected off Darnell Nurse’s derriere and into the net with 14:31 to go in the first period.

Inserted back into the lineup after sitting out one game, McLeod got Edmonton on the board with his first goal of the postseason. It came on a rebound of a shot by Corey Perry. Nurse was also credited with an assist on the score that came with 6:30 remaining.

Bouchard then tied it at 2-2 when he netted a rebound off a shot by McDavid. It was Bouchard’s sixth goal and 23rd point during the playoffs.

The Oilers have gone 0-for-5 on the power play over the last three contests. They went 9-for-20 with a man advantage in the first two rounds. They failed to score on two more power plays on Wednesday.

“There are ups and downs,” Kris Knoblauch, the Oilers coach, said before the game. “During the regular season we went 0-for-5 many times. I see no reason to set off alarm bells right now. We have played three games that could have gone either way.”

Knoblauch shook up his lineup for Game 4, scratching defenceman Vincent Desharnais and forwards Warren Foegele and Sam Carrick. Philip Broberg, who has spent much of the last three seasons in the American Hockey League, drew in in place of Desharnais.

Since he was drafted in the first round in 2019, Broberg has played in 81 regular-season games for Edmonton and 10 during the postseason without much of an impact.

“I am available if they need me,” the 22-year-old said in front of his dressing stall earlier in the day. “I feel ready if the opportunity is there.”

McLeod and Perry were inserted in place of Foegele and Carrick and had a goal and an assist combined..

Stuart Skinner, who allowed four goals on 21 shots in Game 3, started again in the crease. A misplay on his part allowed Jason Robertson to score the winner for Dallas on Monday.

In the second round, Skinner was benched for two games and replaced by backup Calvin Pickard. And in this series Jake Oettinger of Dallas had been better than him until Wednesday night.

After a tough start Skinner settled down and played well enough for the Oilers to have a chance to get back in the game. He finished with 20 saves. Oettinger stopped 24 of 28 attempts.

“I think he has had a great series,” Knoblauch said of Skinner earlier in the day. “I know he would want the goal that went in on him back in Game 3 but overall he has played well. We need that kind of goaltending to give ourselves a chance.”

Edmonton won the opener 3-2 on a McDavid goal in double overtime but then lost 3-1 and 5-3, including blowing a 2-0 lead in Game 3. Ekholm scored its fifth goal into an empty net with 1:53 remaining.

Edmonton now has a 5-1 record following a loss this postseason and has not lost three consecutive playoff games since being swept by Colorado in the 2022 conference finals. The Avalanche went on to win the Stanley Cup that year.