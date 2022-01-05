Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner hits the post behind Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith as Oilers' Cody Ceci looks on during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Jan. 5.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

It has not been much fun to be an Oiler lately.

On Wednesday, hours before their game against the Maple Leafs, Edmonton’s slumping aggregation learned it would be without superstar Connor McDavid, defenceman Tyson Barrie and centre Derek Ryan, all of whom were placed in COVID-19 protocol. Then the team moved Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who plays on the first line with McDavid and Zach Hyman, to the injured-reserve list.

Among them, the four have 27 goals and 98 points this year.

“We’re going in the wrong direction,” Dave Tippett, the Oilers head coach, said ruefully. “We are just feeding the drip, drip, drip thing and it is not ideal at all. It wreaks havoc with your lineup for sure.”

The Oilers began the season 9-1 and 16-5 but have since fallen on hard times. They entered Wednesday night’s game at Scotiabank Arena with four successive losses and 10 in the previous 12 games. The Porsche that purred in October and November arrived in Toronto with its engine sputtering and tires leaking air.

You have to hand it to them for the game effort they put in, underhanded as they were, but the Oilers were eventually worn down by the Maple Leafs in a 4-2 Toronto victory. Ilya Mikheyev scored the winning goal on a power play with 8:35 left in the third period, his third goal in as many games.

The game’s timing was poor for an encounter with a Toronto team that is as healthy as it has been and is a close third in the NHL’s Atlantic Division and among the leaders in the Eastern Conference.

They are two teams headed in opposite directions and when it comes to good fortune, Toronto’s Auston Matthews, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, was cleared to play after a second negative test in as many days. Matthews has had two false-positives in the past week.

On the Edmonton side of the bad-luck ruler, its own players kicked in the Maple Leafs’ first two goals.

After giving up the opening salvo to John Tavares less than five minutes in, the Oilers battled back to tie it midway through the first period on Brendan Perlini’s second goal of the season. A minute and 12 seconds later, Leon Draisaitl tapped in a pass across the goalmouth from Kailer Yamamoto to put Edmonton up. It was Draisaitl’s NHL-leading 26th goal.

The Oilers are unbeaten in 10 games when they have led after the first 20 minutes and were poised to go the dressing room with a lead when T.J. Brodie had a shot deflect off an opposing player’s skate past Mike Smith.

That is the way Edmonton’s luck has been going. It has given up the opening goal in 12 of the past 13 games but battled back only to cough up the lead on a strange one. Then they did it again, and nearly twice more.

“This is life with COVID in professional sports,” Darnell Nurse, the Oilers’ alternate captain, said earlier Wednesday. “For us, there are no excuses. We have to work our way out of this no matter who is in the lineup and who is out.”

Jack Campbell started in the home team’s net opposite Smith, who has sat out more than two months with an ankle injury. Smith made a handful of excellent saves in the first period and deserved a better fate.

Campbell, who entered the game 16-5-2 with a .939 save percentage, was beaten on two well-played rushes. Toronto had a 15-9 lead in shots but the score was knotted heading into the second period.

The game was the first in Toronto for Hyman since he signed with the Oilers in the offseason and he was offered a video tribute early. He ranked among the Maple Leafs’ most popular players over six seasons but there were no fans to applaud his return because of restrictions caused by COVID-19.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe expected just the type of effort that his team received from the woe-begone Oilers.

“We have great respect for them and how they play and the talent that they have,” Keefe said earlier Wednesday. “They have been playing better than the results they have gotten. They are going to be a hungry team.”

Smith deserved better and ended up with 29 saves in 32 shots. Edmonton. pulled him for the last minute and a half and pressured Campbell but could not beat him. Campbell stopped 28 of 30 pucks he faced. Toronto added an empty-netter by Alex Kerfoot.

Toronto does not play again until Saturday when it begins a road trip in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche. The Oilers head home after an 0-5 post-Christmas road trip simply hoping for a break of some kind.

On Wednesday, the NHL postponed the Leafs’ home game against the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 17.