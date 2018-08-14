Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera out indefinitely after Achilles surgery

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Andrej Sekera will be out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.
The Oilers said on Twitter that Sekera was injured during an off-season training session.
Sekera played just 36 games last season after suffering a serious knee injury in the 2016-17 playoffs.
The 32-year-old Slovak was a key puck-mover or Edmonton in the two seasons before his injury, putting up 30 points in 2015-16 and 35 in 2016-17.
