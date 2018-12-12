Oilers defender Oscar Klefbom out ‘weeks’ with hand injury

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom could be missing a significant amount of time after leaving Tuesday’s game with a hand injury.
Klefbom raced to the bench after blocking a shot from Colorado’s Sven Andrighetto in the second period of Edmonton’s 6-4 victory against the Avalanche. He returned to the ice briefly before leaving the game for good.
Coach Ken Hitchcock said the blueliner will be out “weeks not days” when speaking to reporters after the game.
“We’ll probably have a further evaluation once we get back to Edmonton but I would say weeks for sure and we’ll see from there,” Hitchcock said.
Edmonton, which has won four straight games, next plays the Jets in Winnipeg on Thursday.
The 25-year-old Klefbom has three goals and 12 assists through 31 games with the Oilers this season.
