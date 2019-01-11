Oilers' Draisaitl in, Leafs' Rielly out after fans vote on final NHL all-star additions

Open this photo in gallery The St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko and the Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl battle for the puck during NHL action on Dec. 18, 2018. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl was among the last additions for the upcoming NHL all-star game, while Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly was one of a few high-profile players to be left out.

The NHL released the final four additions to the all-star weekend Friday. Draisaitl (Pacific), Buffalo Sabres left wing Jeff Skinner (Atlantic), Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (Central) and Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang (Metropolitan) will join their division-based teams at the weekend event in San Jose, Calif.

Each team left a spot open on its roster to be filled in by a fan vote.

Draisaitl, the linemate of Oilers superstar Connor McDavid, beat out Norris Trophy candidate Mark Giordano of Calgary to get the Pacific slot.

In what could be seen as an upset given the size of Toronto’s fan base, Skinner beat out Maple Leafs stars Rielly and Mitch Marner to get the last spot on the Atlantic team.

The NHL said in a release that more than 11.5-million votes were cast over a seven day period to determine the final four all-star participants.