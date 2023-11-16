Open this photo in gallery: Edmonton Oilers celebrate their win and an Evander Kane hat trick against the Seattle Kraken in Edmonton. The Oilers won 4-3 on Nov. 15, 2023.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Evander Kane scored a natural hat trick, including the overtime winner, for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday.

The Oilers continue to try and dig themselves out of their early-season hole.

Edmonton has won three in a row, and two straight under new head coach Kris Knoblauch who replaced Jay Woodcroft on Sunday.

Zach Hyman waited for a Seattle defender to go down before sending the puck across to Kane for his seventh goal of the season at 2:57 in overtime.

Connor McDavid also scored and Evan Bouchard had three assists for the Oilers (5-9-1). Edmonton starter Stuart Skinner made 33 saves.

Jared McCann, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Alexander Wennberg replied for the Kraken (5-8-4) who have lost three straight and five of their last six. Joey Daccord stopped 28 shots in the loss.

There was no scoring in the first period, with the better opportunities belonging to the Kraken.

Just over a minute in, Seattle’s Oliver Bjorkstrand was left alone and got off a shot in tight, but was stopped by a quick glove stab by Stuart Skinner.

About nine minutes into the opening frame, Brandon Tanev had a wide-open net on a rebound, but sent the puck through the crease.

Edmonton broke the deadlock five minutes into the second frame when Leon Draisaitl sent McDavid in all alone to beat Daccord with a backhand move.

McDavid scored his second in as many games on the heels of eight games without a goal.

Seattle responded a couple of minutes later when a rebound off a Jordan Eberle shot deflected off McCann’s shin pad and into Edmonton’s net. McCann’s goal was his seventh this season.

The Kraken surged ahead midway through the second period after a bad clearing attempt allowed Vince Dunn to unleash a bomb from the point that was tipped by Bellemare past Skinner.

The visitors made it 3-1 with 2:39 remaining in the second. Wennberg picked up a rebound out front and executed a spin-around shot that eluded Skinner for Wennberg’s first goal of the season.

Edmonton caught a break early in the third by avoiding an own-goal.

With a Seattle penalty upcoming, Oilers defender Vincent Desharnais attempted to pass out from the corner, but there was nobody there. The puck hit the Edmonton’s post with Skinner pulled for an extra attacker.

The Oilers got one back with 6:32 remaining in the third when Kane redirected Evan Bouchard’s shot from the point.

Edmonton tied the game with just 46 seconds remaining and the Skinner pulled for the extra man.

Draisaitl chipped a pass through the crease to Kane to go upstairs on Daccord and force overtime.

Notes

The Oilers made roster moves on Wednesday as Mattias Janmark (shoulder) and Dylan Holloway (lower body) were placed on long-term injured reserve. Raphael Lavoie, Adam Erne, and Philip Broberg were recalled from the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League. Also out hurt for Edmonton is Connor Brown (lower body), but he’s been skating and is expected to be ready for the start of their upcoming road trip ... The Kraken were also busy as forward Andrew Poturalski was recalled from Coachella Valley of the American Hockey League with forwards Ryan Winterton and Shane Wright going the other way to the AHL ... Veteran forward Eberle returned to the Seattle lineup after missing three games with a leg cut suffered in practice Nov. 8 ... Knoblauch served as an assistant coach under Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol when both were with Philadelphia Flyers from 2017 to 2019.

Up next

The Kraken are at home Thursday to the New York Islanders. The Oilers begin a four-game road trip Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.