Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse, right, grimaces as Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane falls on him during the second period of the NHL second-round playoff action in Calgary on Friday, May 20, 2022.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Despite a couple of bad breaks, and falling behind early for the second straight game, the Edmonton Oilers showed their resiliency in bouncing back to tie the Battle of Alberta at one win apiece, with a 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames on Friday.

The best-of-seven second-round series now switches to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Tuesday.

Edmonton’s Connor McDavid, the leading point scorer in the 2022 playoffs, continued his assault on the NHL record books once again at the Saddledome, grabbing a goal and an assist to make it 20 points in nine games, the fastest player to reach the 20-point mark since Mario Lemieux had 22 in nine games in 1992.

He also became just the second player in NHL history with eight multi-point outings in nine playoff games, joining Maple Leafs great Darryl Sittler in 1977.

However, the 25-year-old was upstaged somewhat by his 38-year-old teammate Duncan Keith, who had a goal and two assists to become the third-oldest defenceman to record three or more points in a playoff game, trailing only Chris Chelios and Nicklas Lidstrom. Leon Draisaitl also had three points in the victory.

After considering themselves fortunate to get a win in Game 1, the Flames had entered Friday’s contest looking to return to the more physical, grinding style that had been just enough to get by Dallas in the first round. Second-line centre Mikael Backlund went as far as to say that his team “would like to be the boring team that wins.”

Boring was not exactly how Calgary’s start played out, and it proved to be a long way off Edmonton head coach Jay Woodcroft’s prediction that his team was “counting on being on our toes right off the bat.”

While the start paled in comparison to Game 1, when the Flames found themselves two up within the first 51 seconds, it didn’t take them too much longer to beat Mike Smith once again.

Thanks to the broken stick of Oilers winger Zach Hyman, Flames defenceman Michael Stone was able to take a pass from Johnny Gaudreau and easily get around his opposing winger on the point before powering a slap shot past a screened Smith just three minutes and two seconds into the game. For Gaudreau, the assist extended his playoff point streak to seven games, the longest postseason point streak by a Flames since Al MacInnis in 1989.

Three minutes later, the home side doubled its lead when Smith failed to hold onto a shot from Erik Gudbranson, allowing Brett Ritchie the simplest of tasks to tuck it home from inside the blue paint for his second of the playoffs.

But no lead is safe whenever McDavid is on the ice, and so it proved 13:38 into the period. The Edmonton captain showed impressive body strength to keep Rasmus Andersson at bay coming around from behind the net, ultimately flipping the puck one-handed to Duncan Keith, who powered home for first of the playoffs. At 38 years of age, Keith became the oldest Oilers defenceman to score a postseason goal, besting the previous record set by Jaroslav Pouzar in 1987.

Up 2-1 entering the second period, the Flames quickly found themselves on the power play and wasted little time extending their lead following another broken stick play. Defenceman Darnell Nurse did his best to block the passing lane, but Gaudreau simply toyed with him before sliding the puck to Elias Lindholm on the doorstep, with the Selke Trophy nominee backhanding the puck to Tyler Toffoli, who fired into the unguarded cage barely two minutes in.

Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid controls the puck against the Calgary Flames during the second period in Game 2 of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome.Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

A minute later, and the Oilers were back within touching distance. Predictably, it was their captain leading the charge, with McDavid taking a pass from Keith to find himself all alone in front. A quick blur of the wrists and Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom had committed one way, leaving McDavid to slide the puck into an empty net for his 20th point of the playoffs. He became the first Edmonton player to reach the 20-point mark since Chris Pronger in 2006, when the Oilers reached the final.

Despite Calgary head coach Darryl Sutter warning his team that they had dodged some bullets in the opener by taking too many penalties, only for the Oilers power play to go 0-for-4, there was no avoidance on this night. It finally caught up to Calgary in the second period when Stone was assessed a double minor for high-sticking, and with just under five minutes to play, Evan Bouchard cashed in, wiring a slap shot past Markstrom for the tying goal and his second of the playoffs, with Keith and Evander Kane earning assists on the play.

After Sutter called Wednesday’s 9-6 Calgary win a “classic no-hitter,” the two teams managed to accrue more hits through the first 40 minutes on Friday than they did all game in the opener.

Having already given up one power-play goal to Calgary’s top unit earlier in the things looked dicey for the Oilers when Warren Foegele took a penalty for slashing just over halfway through the final period. But Hyman quickly removed any doubts, taking a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and driving almost the length of the ice to beat Markstrom high over his glove hand.

The short-handed marker proved to be the game winner, with Leon Draisaitl breaking in all alone on Markstrom with just 7:24 to play to score his third point of the night with an insurance goal.

Markstrom finished with 35 saves on 40 shots, while Smith bounced back from being pulled in Game 1, making 37 saves in the Edmonton victory.