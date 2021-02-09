 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Hockey

Oilers forward Zack Kassian sidelined after sustaining injury in fight against Ottawa's Erik Gudbranson

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Zack Kassian celebrates a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Rogers Place on Jan. 28, 2021, in Edmonton.

Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Oilers forward Zack Kassian, who left the ice after a fight Monday, has been ruled out of Tuesday’s rematch with the Senators with more time on the sidelines expected.

“I think it’s going to be a week to week thing for him,” Edmonton coach Dave Tippett told reporters Tuesday morning.

“They’re doing some more evaluations,” he added without elaborating.

Ottawa coach D.J. Smith, meanwhile, said defenceman Erik Brannstrom will be out seven to 10 days after suffering an undisclosed injury Monday.

Kassian, who had been urged by Tippett to be more engaged in games, did not return after an early fight with Ottawa’s Erik Gudbranson.

The six-foot-three 211-pounder saw just 33 seconds of ice time in the teams’ third meeting in eight days. His bout with Gudbranson bout came in the first two minutes of the game, two seconds after Ottawa’s Austin Watson and Edmonton’s Jujhar Khaira dropped the gloves.

“it’s an unfortunate injury,” said Tippett. “You can get hurt with by a shot, you can get hurt in a fight. Injuries happen in hockey. Always, all different ways, not just fighting.”

Ottawa (2-10-1) and Edmonton (7-7-0) play again Tuesday at the Canadian Tire Centre.

“I thought our group played well (Monday) night. We’re going to have to back it up again tonight,” said Tippett.

Defenceman Ethan Bear, who has not played since Jan. 30, remains out and is listed day-to-day, according to Tippett.

While veteran goaltender Mike Smith impressed in his season debut Monday after an injury absence, Tippett said he will be rested Tuesday in favour of Mikko Koskinen, who has played 12 games already this season.

Brannstrom will be replaced by Christian Wolanin in the Ottawa lineup. Smith thought the injury occurred when Brannstrom was hit hard behind the goal by Josh Archibald.

“He played through it for the game and did a good job battling for us. But after sleeping and getting up this morning, (he) wasn’t nearly as good,” said Smith.

The defenceman is expected to be out seven to 10 days.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

