Oilers have ‘up-tempo’ practice after an unexpected off-day due to game postponement

Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett says his team had an “up-tempo” practice a day after getting an unexpected night off due to a game postponement.

He says the players were in great spirits on the ice, adding that maybe the extra day of rest was good for them.

The NHL postponed Monday night’s game between the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens due to COVID-19 concerns, a first for the all-Canadian North Division this season.

Two Montreal players were placed on the league’s COVID protocol list. The Canadiens cancelled their off-day practice but players were still scheduled to undergo regular COVID testing.

There’s no word yet on a makeup date. The league is expected to provide more details later in the day.

The Oilers say they’re focused on preparations for games at the Bell Centre on Wednesday and Friday.