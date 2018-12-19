 Skip to main content

Oilers' Jujhar Khaira suspended two games for cross-check

Oilers’ Jujhar Khaira suspended two games for cross-check

New York
The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers left wing Jujhar Khaira handles the puck as St. Louis Blues defenceman Robert Bortuzzo defends during a game on Dec. 5, 2018.

Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The NHL has suspended Edmonton Oilers forward Jujhar Khaira two games for cross-checking St. Louis Blues defenceman Vince Dunn in a game Tuesday night at Rogers Place.

The incident occurred in the third period. After Khaira hit Dunn with a clean check, Dunn retaliated with a cross-check to Khaira’s head in front of the Blues’ goal.

Khaira responded with a forceful cross-check to Dunn’s head and was assessed a major penalty and a game misconduct.

The NHL Department of Player Safety said in a video announcing the suspension that while Dunn carried out the first illegal cross-check, Khaira’s retaliatory check was significantly harder.

Dunn was assessed a minor for cross-checking on the play. He was fined the maximum allowable amount of US$1,942 earlier Wednesday.

Khaira will forfeit US$7,258 in salary and will be eligible to return when the Oilers host San Jose on Dec. 29.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

