Oilers lean on backup goalie Pickard for Game 4 win to tie up series

Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Calvin Pickard during first period second-round NHL playoff action in Edmonton on Tuesday May 14, 2024.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

It’s Calvin Pickard to the rescue.

The Oilers’ 32-year-old backup goalie shut down the Canucks in the first playoff start of his career on Tuesday and now the second-round series is tied at two wins a piece.

Pickard stopped 19 of 21 shots in a 3-2 victory in the first game he has started since April 17. Evan Bouchard scored the game-winner with 38 seconds left after Vancouver had scored twice in the third period to tie it at 2-2.

Leon Draisaitl scored on a power play in the first period and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored with just 40 seconds left in the second setting off a deafening din at Rogers Place. Brock Boeser scored with 13:06 remaining in the third and again with 1:41 left for the Canucks.

Game 5 will be contested at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Thursday before the best-of-seven series returns to Edmonton on Saturday.

Down 2-1 in the series the Oilers made the decision to insert Pickard as the starting goalie. The journeyman was 12-7-1 with a .909 save percentage in a secondary role this season but had not registered a victory since April 6. The 2023-24 campaign is the first time he had played more than six games at the NHL level since 2018-19.

Pickard had come on in relief of Stuart Skinner and made three saves in Sunday’s 4-3 loss. Skinner allowed 12 goals in the first three games and has an .793 save percentage in the series.

“All you can ask for is an opportunity to play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs,” Pickard said after the club’s morning skate. “I felt like I had a good season and the preparation is done and I am excited to get out there.”

Drafted in the second round by the Avalanche in 2010, Pickard has played 322 games in the AHL, 241 in the Western Hockey League and 139 in the NHL. His hockey sojourn has included stops at Bakersfield, Lake Erie, Grand Rapids, San Antonio, Seattle, Toronto and Tucson.

He learned on Monday that he was going to be in net against the Canucks.

“I’ve gotten this far by just believing in myself,” Pickard said. “I know I can play at this level and this year I proved it to myself and everybody around me. I feel like I am ready. I am fighting for my life every game.”

Knoblauch hinted that a change may be coming when he addressed the media on Monday and made it official early Tuesday.

“I expect what I have seen from Calvin all season,” Knoblauch said. “He has competed very hard and played very well for us and piled up a lot of victories. It’s not an ideal situation because he hasn’t started in a long time but he has gone long stretches without playing. The team has confidence in him and he is going to be our guy.”

Zach Hyman, who is tied for the league lead in the playoffs with nine goals, was effusive in his praise of Pickard.

“For him personally to be back in the NHL and in a position to start a playoff game is pretty incredible and a credit to who he is,” Hyman said. “I’m excited for him to have the opportunity and know we will be good in front of him.”

The Oilers protected Pickard well for the first 20 minutes. Much of the period was played in Vancouver’s end of the ice and the Canucks had just four shots overall.

Edmonton was 4-for-8 on the power play in the first three games and converted again in the first period. Draisaitl snapped a shot in from the right side of the net off a crisp pass from Connor McDavid. It was Draisaitl’s eighth goal of the playoffs and the ninth straight game in which he has garnered a point.

Draisaitl set up the power play when he drew an interference penalty on J.T. Miller. The assist was the 16th of the playoffs and 18th point for McDavid. Bouchard was also credited with a helper, his 11th in post-season and 14th point. He leads all NHL defencemen with 15 points during the playoffs.

The Canucks had two power plays in the first 20 minutes, including a four-minute advantage when Evander Kane was called for high sticking. In those six minutes, however, they mustred just one shot on goal.

Vancouver stuck with rookie Arturs Silovs in the crease. The 23-year-old rookie had 42 saves in a 4-3 victory in Game 3 and came in 4-1 with a .908 save percentage during the playoffs. He had only played in nine NHL games before this postseason.

He played well again in the defeat, stopping 27 of 30 shots.

The Canucks finished first in the Pacific Division and had a winning record in all but one month during the regular season. The Oilers rallied from last in the league in November to finish in second place five points behind Vancouver.

The Canucks were without defenceman Carson Soucy who was suspended for one game on Monday for cross-checking Oilers star Connor McDavid in the throat on Sunday right after the final buzzer.

Nikita Zadorov, a mountainous defenceman, was fined US $5,000 for a cross-check on McDavid as well. He described the NHL’s decision to suspend Soucy as it having to protect its investment – meaning McDavid.

“He’s a big part of our team,” Zadorov said of Soucy, who has four assists in nine playoff games. “It’s a big loss for us.”

The Canucks joined the league in 1970 as an expansion team and have never won the Stanley Cup. They have reached the finals three times, the last in 2011 when they lost to the Boston Bruins in seven games.

“We’re excited,” Tyler Myers, Vancouver’s strapping 6-foot-9 defenceman said. “We know we have a chance to go up 3-1. They are going to play their most desperate game of the series and we have to do the same.

“As playoff series go on it gets tighter and tighter. Guys play harder and harder. We have to match them.”