Oilers lose 3-0 to Panthers in Stanley Cup final opening game

Open this photo in gallery: Vladimir Tarasenko #10 of the Florida Panthers shoots the puck against Mattias Janmark #13 of the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in Game One of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 8, 2024 in Sunrise, Florida.Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Back in the Stanley Cup final for the first time in 18 years, the Oilers fell to the Florida Panthers 3-0 on Saturday in the opening game of the best-of-seven series for hockey supremacy.

Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues scored for the Panthers early and Sergei Bobrovsky was brilliant in the net for Florida, which is now three victories away from winning its first Stanley Cup. The Panthers have lost in the final twice, including last year to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Game 2 will be played again on Florida’s home ice at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise west of Fort Lauderdale. The series will shift to Edmonton for Games 3 and 4 on Thursday and Saturday.

Game 1 has been won by the home team in nine of the last 11 years. The team that has won Game 1 has also gone on to capture the Stanley Cup 76 per cent of the time.

Edmonton has won five cups but none since 1990. The Oilers were 3-10-1 and last in the NHL early in the regular season but from then on had the league’s best record and eliminated the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars in the first three rounds.

This is the first opportunity for Edmonton stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to compete for the Stanley Cup, and also the first chance for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the team’s longest-serving player at 13 years.

“It took us a while to get here, but we were young kids at the start and the weight of the world was on our shoulders,” Draisaitl, who has played with the Oilers for 10 years, said early in the day. “We weren’t ready for that yet. This has been a long time coming for us.

“It’s the biggest stage you can play on in all of hockey. Every kid dreams about this.”

The Panthers, who joined the league as an expansion franchise, were looking forward to a chance at redemption after their defeat in 2023.

“You can’t use the word excitement enough,” Rodrigues, a forward for Florida, said. “You almost wish it was an afternoon game so you could just wake up and start getting after it.”

The Oilers outshot the Panthers 14-4 in the first period but trailed after 1-0 when it concluded. Verhaeghe scored on a short wrist shot four minutes in on a 3-on-2 on Florida’s first attempt of the contest. The only reason Edmonton didn’t hold lead after 20 minutes was because of the superb play of Bobrovsky.

He stopped McDavid after a slight-of-hand move in front of the net, stopped Adam Henrique on a breakaway, did a belly flop to stymie McDavid a second time on a power play and made a lunging glove save on a slap shot by Mattias Ekholm.

“Bobby” chants filled the Panthers’ raucous home rink where the cheapest nosebleed seats for Game 1 were selling for around US $280 on a third-party ticket site and seats at centre ice for more than US $3,000. Parking at the arena was US $75.

This is the third time Paul Maurice, the Panthers coach, has taken a team to the finals after Carolina in 2002 and Florida last year. In 26 years he has been behind an NHL team’s bench for 1,955 games in regular and post-season.

“Everybody is different, every coach is different, and it seems to me, as you age, you get a different perspective on life and what’s important and valuable,” Maurice said at the Stanley Cup media day on Friday. “I’m 30 years into this thing and I wouldn’t mind winning one.”

By comparison, Edmonton’s Kris Knoblauch has coached 88 games in the NHL. He took over after Jay Woodcroft was fired in November, taking the helm with the club still reeling.

“I am definitely not taking this opportunity for granted at this point in my career,” Mattias Ekholm, Edmonton’s 34-year-old defenceman, said. He reached the final once previously with the Nashville Predators in 2017. “I wouldn’t say I have any regrets with the 2017 final, but at the same time, you are trying to make everything out of this one because you never know if it is your last. I’m not getting any younger.”

Likely headed for the Hall of Fame, Bobrovsky is 13-5 in the 2023-24 playoffs and has surrendered two or fewer goals in 11 of his last 12 outings. On Saturday, he had 33 saves. He has played in 700 regular-season games and has won the Vezina Trophy awarded to the league’s best goaltender twice.

Although he briefly lost the net to backup Calvin Pickard during the second round, Stuart Skinner has settled back in for the Oilers. Owning an 11-6 record in the playoffs, the 25-year-old went 4-2 and had a .922 save percentage in the Western Conference final.

He had 15 saves in Game 1 and wasn’t at fault on either of the Panthers’ goals.

Edmonton failed to score on three power plays and Florida went 0-for-2. The Oilers have now killed off 30 straight penalties since Game 3 of the second round against Vancouver.

Florida finished first in the Atlantic Division and defeated Boston in the first round, Tampa Bay in the second and the New York Rangers in the third. The Rangers had the league’s best record during regular games.

The Oilers applied heavy pressure but could not solve Bobrovsky – he was just too good. Eetu Loustarinen had an empty netter for Florida with five seconds left.

With the win, the Panthers are one step closer to their first Stanley Cup title.

“It was tough to lose last year, but I feel that’s where the real journey started,” Anton Lundell, Florida’s 22-year-old centre, said earlier. “We’re really excited to write a new story now.”