Hockey

Oilers lose newly acquired defenceman Mike Green for three to four weeks with knee injury

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Mike Green skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during a game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Feb. 26, 2020.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Newly acquired Edmonton Oilers defenceman Mike Green will miss three to four weeks with a knee injury.

The Oilers announced Friday that Green has a sprained MCL. He was hurt in a loss against Vegas on Wednesday.

The Oilers acquired Green in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings early Monday, hours before the NHL’s trade deadline.

Green was playing his second game with the Oilers when he suffered the injury.

The 34-year-old Calgary native has three goals and eight assists in 50 combined games with Detroit and Edmonton this season.

The Oilers (33-23-8) entered Friday night’s action holding the third and final playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

