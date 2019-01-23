Oilers lose to Red Wings, ride slump into all-star break

Open this photo in gallery Edmonton Oilers fans react to the Detroit Red Wings scoring a goal during NHL action on Jan. 22, 2019. Jason Franson/The Canadian Press

Luke Glendening was pleased that his Detroit Red Wings were finally able to close one out. Dylan Larkin liked the timing.

Glendening had a pair of goals for the Red Wings in a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Detroit’s final game before the NHL all-star break.

“It was nice to be able to finish one,” said Glendening of his team blowing leads in their previous two games, both losses. “This trip hasn’t been kind to us in that respect, but we’ve played some pretty good hockey and to get some results before the break is huge for us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Larkin also scored for the Red Wings (19-25-7), who snapped a two-game losing skid.

“It feels really good to get two points going into the break feeling good about our game,” Larkin said. “We played a solid game and we really didn’t give (Connor) McDavid and (Leon) Draisaitl a whole lot even if they found a way to get on the scoresheet. We took a lot of time and space away from them. That’s the way we have to play and it’s a huge two points for us going into the break.”

Draisaitl and Matt Benning responded for the Oilers (23-24-3), who have lost three in a row.

“We just have to keep battling,” said McDavid, the Oilers captain. “We have said everything that there is to say. It is just up to us to do it now.

“I think guys are tired right now. Maybe it is a good time to step away and refresh and come back at it with a clear head.”

Both teams now have lengthy breaks that see them off for the rest of January. The Red Wings are off until Feb. 1, when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Oilers next see action on Feb. 2 when they head to Philadelphia.

The Red Wings broke a scoreless deadlock four minutes into the second when Larkin sniped his 21st goal of the season on a quick wrist shot.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers got caught scrambling midway through the second, leading to a backhanded goal by Glendening.

Draisaitl swatted a puck in out of mid-air for his 27th of the season 4:30 into the third period as Edmonton finally got on the board.

However, two minutes later Detroit restored its lead as Glendening somehow snuck in a bad angle shot past Koskinen.

The Oilers pulled their goalie early and it paid off with 2:26 left in the third on a point blast from Benning, but they were unable to get the equalizer.

“Everybody here has to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they are doing enough and playing the right way and playing for the team,” said Oilers forward Alex Chiasson.

Notes: It was the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. Edmonton won the previous game 4-3 on Nov. 3… Koskinen made his first start for the Oilers since signing a three-year contract with an average annual salary of $4.5 million on Monday… Two players the Oilers placed on waivers on Monday, Ty Rattie and Ryan Spooner, both cleared waivers on Tuesday. Spooner dressed against Detroit, while Rattie was a healthy scratch… The Red Wings came into the game with a 3-9-2 record in their previous 14 games.