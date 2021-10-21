Oilers place goalie Mike Smith on IR with lower-body injury

The Edmonton Oilers have placed goalie Mike Smith on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

The team has also recalled netminder Stuart Skinner from the Bakersfield Condors in the American Hockey League.

Smith was hurt in the second period of Edmonton’s 6-5 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. He was replaced in net by Mikko Koskinen.

Head coach Dave Tippett said after the game that Smith “tweaked something” and would see a doctor on Wednesday morning.

Smith, 39, has made three appearances for the Oilers (3-0-0) this season, posting a .920 save percentage and a 3.08 goals-against average.

The native of Kingston, Ont., signed a two-year, US$4.4-million extension with Edmonton in July after tallying a 21-6-2 regular-season record last year with a .923 save percentage and a 2.31 goals-against average.