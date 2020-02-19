 Skip to main content

Hockey

Oilers recall top prospect Evan Bouchard from AHL affiliate

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Evan Bouchard checks Winnipeg Jets' Dennis Everberg during a preseason game in Edmonton on Sept. 20, 2018.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Edmonton Oilers have called up defenceman Evan Bouchard from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors and have placed defenceman Oscar Klefbom on injured reserve.

The Oilers also assigned forward Markus Granlund to Bakersfield.

Edmonton announced the roster moves before hosting Boston on Wednesday night.

Bouchard has 33 points (seven goals, 26 assists) in 50 games with Bakersfield this season, including 17 points in his last 20 games.

He appeared in seven games with the Oilers last season, scoring one goal.

The Oilers selected Bouchard 10th overall in the 2018 NHL draft.

Edmonton announced Tuesday that Klefbom will be out of action for two to three weeks with a shoulder injury.

The 26-year-old Swede has five goals and 28 assists in 59 games this season and is leading the team in ice time at 25:36 minutes per game.

Edmonton is also without star captain Connor McDavid as well as forward James Neal and defenceman Kris Russell.

Granlund has three goals and an assist in 32 games with Edmonton and six goals and nine assists in 15 games with Bakersfield this season.

