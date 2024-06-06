When was the last time the Edmonton Oilers were in the Stanley Cup final? A definitive guide to bringing the Cup home to Canada

Open this photo in gallery: Edmonton Oilers captain Wayne Gretzky gets ready to hoist the Stanley Cup during the presentation in Edmonton, Alta. in this May 31, 1985 file photo. At left is Paul Coffey and at right is Mike Krushelnyski. It hardly seems possible that two decades have slipped away since the memorable march of the Edmonton Oilers to a second straight Stanley Cup.BILL GRIMSHAW/The Canadian Press

For the first time in nearly two decades, the Edmonton Oilers will take part in the Stanley Cup final when it begins on Saturday, June 8, in Sunrise, Fla. Standing in their way will be the Florida Panthers – a team that didn’t exist the previous time the Oilers won a championship – who are back in the final for the second successive year and looking to atone for their 4-1 best-of-seven-series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights last June.

For Edmonton, this is a chance for its latest golden generation, led by captain Connor McDavid and ably assisted by Leon Draisaitl, to deliver on the promise that had seemed assured when the team drafted McDavid first overall in 2015.

Open this photo in gallery: Jun 2, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta; Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) /celebrates winning the Western Conference Championship in Game 6 of the Western Conference final of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY SportsPerry Nelson/Reuters

What happened the last time the Oilers made the Stanley Cup final?

The Oilers went on a Cinderella run during the playoff series of 2006, eliminating the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Detroit Red Wings in the opening round of the playoffs, before dispatching the San Jose Sharks and the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim. In so doing, the Edmonton Oilers became the first eighth seed in NHL history to reach the final.

Open this photo in gallery: Edmonton Oilers Ryan Smyth reacts after the Oilers lost Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C. on June 19, 2006.The Canadian Press

There they ran into the Carolina Hurricanes, but after losing goaltender Dwayne Roloson to a series-ending knee injury in the opening game, the Oilers fell behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series. However, Edmonton rallied, winning Games 5 and 6 to force a Game 7 in Carolina. That’s when the clock struck midnight, as the Hurricanes claimed the Cup for the first time in their history.

When did the Oilers last win the Stanley Cup?

In some people’s eyes, the Edmonton Oilers represent the NHL’s last true dynasty, winning the Stanley Cup five times in seven years between 1984 and 1990, which was when the team won its most recent championship. In fact, Edmonton is just one of three teams, alongside the Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins, to win five or more Cups since the start of the NHL’s expansion era in 1967-68.

Much of that success can be attributed to one of the greatest collections of talent the hockey world has seen. From the moment they were absorbed into the NHL from the defunct World Hockey Association in 1979, the Oilers already had The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, on their roster, and added to his otherworldly skills by drafting Mark Messier, Jari Kurri, Paul Coffey, and goaltender Grant Fuhr. All five are now in the Hall of Fame.

Open this photo in gallery: Edmonton Oilers' captain Mark Messier, centre, along with his teammates holds the Stanley Cup above his head in victory after the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Boston Bruins, 4-1, to win the Stanley Cup series in Boston May 1990. The Oilers were chosen Canada's team of the year in the Canadian Press poll of writers and broadcasters.The Canadian Press

And while Gretzky was traded to the Los Angeles Kings in 1988, Messier inherited the captaincy, and combined with some new additions such as Craig Simpson – now the lead colour commentator for Hockey Night in Canada – and goaltender Bill Ranford, the new-look Oilers steamrolled the Boston Bruins 4-1 to win their fifth title.

When did a Canadian team last win the Stanley Cup?

Open this photo in gallery: The Montreal Canadiens pose for a photograph with the Stanley Cup following their 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in Montreal in this June 9, 1993 photo. Patrick Roy front left is lying down.FRANK GUNN/The Canadian Press

No team north of the border has claimed Lord Stanley’s prize in 31 years, not since the Montreal Canadiens overcame Gretzky’s Kings in five games back in the spring of 1993. Canadian teams have come close, though, with the Vancouver Canucks (1994), Calgary Flames (2004), Oilers (2006), Ottawa Senators (2007), Canucks (2011) and Canadiens (2021), all reaching the final before Edmonton’s run this year. And four of those finals went to a seventh game, so it’s surely just a matter of time before the drought comes to an end.

From second last on the points table to within clinching distance of the Cup: Coaching change has catapulted Oilers to the top

Much like the St. Louis Blues in 2019, who went from last place overall around Christmas all the way to a Stanley Cup victory parade, the Oilers’ season looked all but over last November after losing 13 of their first 18 games and sitting second last in the standings.

Open this photo in gallery: Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch directs practice before taking on the Florida Panthers in the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs, in Edmonton, Wednesday, June 5, 2024.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

But a coaching change, in which Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcroft behind the bench, precipitated a change in fortunes, and now Edmonton is just four wins away from joining the Blues as the only NHL teams to win a title after sitting 10-plus points outside a playoff spot during the regular season.

Final will mark first clash of Oilers and Panthers in a playoff series

As two teams with 4,092 kilometres between them, the Oilers and Panthers will have to travel the furthest between the two host cities in Stanley Cup final history. Given their geographical differences, and the fact they play in opposing conferences, it’s not overly surprising that the 2024 Stanley Cup final is the first time the Oilers and Panthers have met in a playoff series.

However, the Panthers swept the season series, winning 5-3 in Sunrise on Nov. 20 and triumphing 5-1 in Edmonton on Dec. 16.

Which team has home-ice advantage?

Open this photo in gallery: Jun 1, 2024; Sunrise, Fla.: Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) is congratulated by centre Anton Lundell (15) following a close-out victory against the New York Rangers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena.Jim Rassol/Reuters

Owing to their 110-point season – fifth best in the entire NHL – the Florida Panthers will have home-ice advantage for the Stanley Cup final, so will play host to the Oilers for Games 1 and 2, and possibly Games 5 and 7, if necessary. The Panthers play at the 20,000-seat Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla., about 50 kilometres north of Miami.

However, the Oilers have won 12 of their past 14 games in Sunrise, while the Panthers are 11-3 in their past 14 games on home ice, so it remains to be seen whether Florida can maintain that edge at home.

McDavid set for hockey’s grandest stage

After 982 regular-season points, seven 100-point campaigns and more individual NHL awards than most players can dare dream of, Connor McDavid is set to skate in the Stanley Cup final for the first time.

Open this photo in gallery: EDMONTON, ALBERTA - MAY 29: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers awaits the faceoff against Sam Steel #18 of the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game Four of the Western Conference final of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs at Rogers Place on May 29, 2024 in Edmonton. (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

He’ll be more than familiar with Amarant Bank Arena, with the Panthers’ home being the location of the 2015 NHL entry draft where he was taken first overall.

McDavid has led from the front during the Oilers’ playoff push this spring, and leads all scorers with 31 points in 18 games, becoming just the second player in history – behind Gretzky – reach the 30-point mark before the Stanley Cup final on multiple occasions.

Besides McDavid, who are the other standout players for the Oilers?

Open this photo in gallery: Leon Draisaitl #29 talks with Philip Broberg #86 of the Edmonton Oilers during the third period in Game Four of the Western Conference Final of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on May 29, 2024 in Edmonton, Alberta.Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

The obvious answer is Leon Draisaitl, who is right behind his captain with 28 points in 18 games. But the Oilers are benefiting equally as much from the offence being provided from their blueline by Evan Bouchard, who is third in playoff scoring with 27 points and has become just the sixth defenceman in NHL history to record 20 or more assists in a single playoffs.

In addition, Zach Hyman, who had 54 goals in the regular season to lead the team in that department, has brought his hot hands into the postseason, leading the NHL with 14, which include series-clinching goals against both the Kings in the first round, and the Dallas Stars last Sunday.

And Stuart Skinner has performed admirably in goal, improving to 4-0 in series-clinching games in his career.

Who are the main threats for the Panthers?

Open this photo in gallery: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers looks on during the first period against the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final of the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 30, 2024 in New York City.Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Matthew Tkachuk captures much of the attention around the Panthers, for his sandpaper-like play as much as his high-end skills, with which he has led the Panthers in scoring with 19 points in 17 games. But Florida has also received notable contributions from Aleksander Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe, with 17 points each, while the 35-year-old Sergei Bobrovsky could become the third-oldest starting goaltender to win the Cup in the past 50 years, behind Dominik Hasek (2002) and Tim Thomas (2011).

How can you buy tickets?

Tickets went on sale for the games at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Wednesday and sold out within minutes. They are some of the most expensive Oilers tickets in history, with prices soaring to more than $1,000 on the secondary market to sit in the nosebleeds.

The price of admission for the games in Florida are slightly less eye-watering, with tickets to Saturday’s Game 1 beginning at around US$500 on resale sites.

Who are the most recent winners of the Stanley Cup?

The Vegas Golden Knights won the title last year for their first title in franchise history (the team only began play in 2017).

The 10 most recent winners are as follows:

2023 – Vegas Golden Knights 4-1 Florida Panthers

2022 – Colorado Avalanche 4-2 Tampa Bay Lightning

2021 – Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1 Montreal Canadiens

2020 – Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 Dallas Stars

2019 – St. Louis Blues 4-3 Boston Bruins

2018 – Washington Capitals 4-1 Vegas Golden Knights

2017 – Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 Nashville Predators

2016 – Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 San Jose Sharks

2015 – Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 Tampa Bay Lightning

2014 – Los Angeles Kings 4-2 New York Rangers

Stanley Cup final predictions

Comparing McDavid’s quest for a Stanley Cup to Lionel Messi’s ultimately successful World Cup odyssey, Globe and Mail columnist Cathal Kelly thinks that for Canada to remain the premier hockey country on the planet, the sport’s best player needs a Cup to validate those claims.

So while he doesn’t say that the Oilers are going to win, he advises everyone who wants – or thinks – of Canadian hockey as the best to be rooting for the Oilers.

Can the Edmonton Oilers solve our national hockey crisis?

The Panthers are certainly favoured with the bookmakers to earn their first NHL championship at the third time of asking. But the Oilers, with Stanley Cup pedigree in their franchise DNA, will take some stopping, particularly given their current emphasis on defence, with with they gave up just four goals in the last three games of the Western Conference final, as well as killing 28 consecutive penalties.

How can you watch the games?

In Canada, all the Stanley Cup final games will be broadcast over the air on CBC TV, while for Sportsnet subscribers, it will be on cable, as well as available to stream online at Sportsnet.ca.