Oilers star Leon Draisaitl named scoring champion for 2019-20 NHL season

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl skates during a game against the Predators on March 2, 2020, in Nashville.

Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl was named winner of the Art Ross Trophy, Washington captain Alex Ovechkin and Boston right-wing David Pastrnak were named the co-recepients of the Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy, Boston goaltenders Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak combined for the William M. Jennings Trophy and the Bruins also earned the Presidents’ Trophy, the NHL announced Thursday.

With the 2019-20 regular season over, the NHL named its winners for awards based solely on statistics.

Draisaitl finished with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in 71 games — 13 points ahead of teammate and two-time scoring champion Connor McDavid — to capture his first career Art Ross Trophy as the league’s leading scorer. Draisaitl had a league-best 33 multi-point performances, including a pair of career-high, five-point outings.

Ovechkin and Pastrnak ended the season tied with a league-leading 48 goals each to claim the Richard Trophy, which is given annually to the league’s top goal scorer. It’s the third time in a row and ninth overall that Ovechkin has claimed the trophy. Pastrnak is the first Bruin to win the award since it was introduced in the 1998-99 season.

Rask and Halak combined to help the Bruins claim their third Jennings Trophy, awarded to the goaltenders who played for the team that allowed the fewest goals. Boston allowed a league-low 174 goals in 70 games, three fewer than Dallas, its closest competitor, despite playing one more game.

The Bruins also took home the Presidents’ Trophy as the team with the best regular-season record (44-14-12).

