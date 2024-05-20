Oilers take Game 7 against Canucks to move on to conference final

Open this photo in gallery: The Edmonton Oilers celebrate after winning Game Seven of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Arena on May 20, 2024 in Vancouver.Derek Cain/Getty Images

This was something to savour, an all-Canadian Game 7 in the Stanley Cup playoffs. With the exception of 2021 when contests were played in a pandemic bubble, it’s the first time it has happened in 20 years.

The Oilers won this Victoria Day fest over the Canucks 3-2 to advance to the Western Conference final for the second time in three years. The season came to a disappointing conclusion for Vancouver, which exceeded all expectations, finished first in the Pacific Division and led the best-of-seven playoff series 3-2 before faltering.

It was winner-take-all, loser lick its physical and emotional wounds, with a berth in the conference final at stake. That is just one series removed from playing for a Stanley Cup final.

The first five games were decided by one goal but Edmonton won the last two by a combined score of 8-3. The Oilers, who were considered a pre-season favourite to win the Stanley Cup, begin a series against the Stars in Dallas on Thursday.

Cody Ceci, Zach Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored for Edmonton and Stuart Skinner recorded 15 saves. The home crowd taunted Skinner early in the game. The club’s No. 1 goalie sat out Games 4 and 5 after allowing 12 goals in the first three games.

Conor Garland scored for Vancouver with 8:33 remaining after a turnover in the Oilers’ end. The Canucks pushed late in the game and got another with 4:36 left from Filip Hronek.

Arturs Silovs, the rookie goalie for the Canucks, started all seven games in the series and played fairly overall. He was mostly buried beneath an avalanche of shots. Silovs had played only nine NHL games before the playoffs.

The Canucks got terrible news on Sunday when it was revealed that Brock Boeser would be unavailable for Game 7 due to a blood clotting issue in one of his legs.

Boeser led the club with 40 goals during the regular season and had seven goals and five assists through 12 games in the first two rounds.

The 27-year-old is in his eighth season with Vancouver, more than any other player.

“It’s a very tough situation,” Dakota Joshua, a Canucks centre, said Monday morning. “It just adds more fuel to the fire to get this done for him. We don’t want to let Brock down. We will be battling for him tonight.

“It is Game 7. We have to step up no matter who it is. It’s the biggest moment in most of our lives.”

The Canucks joined the league in 1970 but have never won the Stanley Cup. The Oilers have won five but none since 1990.

Edmonton reached the conference final two years ago before losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. It staved off elimination with a 5-1 victory in Game 6 of the best of seven.

“It’s an exciting game and an exciting day,” Connor McDavid, the Oilers captain, said. “It’s not every day you get to play a Game 7.

“As a Canadian kid, you dream of being in Game 7 in an all-Canadian series, knowing how important it is to both fan bases.”

The Oilers outplayed and outshot the Canucks 13-2 in the first period. Silovs saved a goal on a short-handed breakaway by Connor Brown late in the first. Ilya Mikheyev missed an open backhand for Vancouver.

Vancouver failed to score on a four-minute power play that spanned the end of the first and beginning of the second.

The crowd was loud, and included the American actor Owen Wilson. White towels were whipped through the air.

Vancouver went 50-23-9 despite losing goalie Thatcher Demko to injury for five weeks late in the season. It finished five points ahead of Edmonton to win the Pacific Division for the first time since 2013, then defeated the Nashville Predators in the first round in six games.

Edmonton got off to a terrible start but rallied and was considered the favourite entering the series. The Canucks had it in their grasdp but couldn’t finish.

Beforehand Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch cautioned that he expected the Canucks to mustre a huge effort without Boeser.

“We need not to let down and think it is going to be easy,” he said. “It is amazing how many times a team is missing a key player and everyone steps up for the game. Short term it can be a very powerful thing for a team.”

Demko, a Vezina Trophy finalist, played in the opening game of the first round but did not play after that due to an undisclosed injury.

The team that scores first is 149-48 in the 197 Game 7s in playoff history.

“Game 7 brings out the best in everybody,” Mattias Ekholm, an Edmonton defenceman, said earlier. “Everyone knows everything is on the line. We expect it to be hard but at the same time we have a good feeling in here. We are a confident group.”

Ceci’s goal was his second in the post-season after scoring five in 79 regular-season games. Hyman scored on a tip-in for his NHL-leading 11th goal of the playoffs. Nugent-Hopkins scored on a power play and had three goals and seven assists in the seven games. Evan Bouchard added two assists and had four goals and 11 points in the series. He leads all defencemen with 20 points in the post-season.

“The intensity has to be high for the entire 60 minutes,” Nugent-Hopkins said on Sunday. “The little details of your game have to be great. We know how to play and how to get the job done. It’s just a matter of starting that way and being able to sustain it.”

The Oilers did and they are moving on.