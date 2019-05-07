Oilers to announce Ken Holland as new general manager; Hitchcock won’t return as head coach

The Edmonton Oilers have called a news conference later today to announce the hiring of Ken Holland as their new general manager.
The 63-year-old spent the last 22 seasons serving in the same capacity with the Detroit Red Wings. He accepted a position as Detroit’s vice-president only two weeks ago to allow Steve Yzerman to be brought in as GM.
The Red Wings won three Stanley Cups, five conference titles and had the best record in the NHL four times during Holland’s tenure. When he stepped back in Detroit, he was the second-longest-standing GM in the league after David Poile of the Nashville Predators.
Holland is the latest in a succession of executives appointed in Edmonton with the hope he can turn around the fortunes of the team. He is its fourth general manager in six years and replaces Keith Gretzky, who took over on an interim basis in January of 2019 when Peter Chiarelli was fired.
The Oilers finished next-to-last in the Pacific Division in 2018-19 and were 25th among the league’s 31 teams. It was the twelfth time they have missed the playoffs in 13 years and the third in four where they failed to reach postseason despite having the game’s best player in Connor McDavid.
Holland was chosen over a number of candidates, with Kelly McCrimmon chief among them. McCrimmon dropped out of the running last week when he was promoted to general manager of the Vegas Golden Knights. Other applicants included former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager Mark Hunter, Montreal Canadiens scout Sean Burke and Gretzky.
Wayne Gretzky’s younger brother served as Chiarelli’s deputy in Edmonton for two years before filling in as his temporary replacement. Gretzky is the former director of amateur scouting for the Boston Bruins and may be offered a position as a member of the Oilers scouting staff.
Gretzky was prepared to fill the general manager’s seat at the upcoming NHL entry draft if a successor had not been named. Edmonton has the eighth overall pick in Vancouver on June 21.
The first decision that Holland faces will be to select a head coach. Ken Hitchcock was coaxed out of retirement last November when Todd McLellan was relieved of his duties. Hitchcock has the third-most coaching victories (823) in NHL history and has expressed a desire to remain with the team, though reports Tuesday morning indicated he will not return as head coach, but could stay on in an advisory role.
When Hitchcock was brought in, CEO and vice chairman of the Oilers Entertainment Group Bob Nicholson said his role would be re-evaluated at the end of the season. The Oilers went 26-28-8 after he took over and missed the playoffs by 11 points.
Holland last guided the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup title in 2008 but the team has not reached the conference finals since. In each of the last three years, Detroit missed the playoffs.
He will be challenged to dramatically improve the Oilers’ lineup due to salary-cap restrictions caused by large contracts handed out by Chiarelli.
Milan Lucic has had the two worst seasons of his career back to back and still has four years remaining on a contract that pays him $6 million annually. Andrej Sekera is a capable defenceman but he is 32 and has missed most of the last two seasons due to injuries. He has two years left on a deal that pays him a combined $11 million. In his last act as general manager, Chiarelli extended goalie Mikko Koskinen’s contract for three years at $4.5 million per season. It amounted to a $2.5 million raise per season for the 30-year-old Finn who at the time had played all of 31 NHL games.
Holland just completed his 36th year with the Red Wings organization, with whom he also won Stanley Cups in 1998 and 2002. The team has struggled recently, however, and finished 28th in the standings in 2018-19 despite having the league’s highest payroll.
He has fine talent to work with in McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Darnell Nurse among other players. McDavid was second in the league in scoring with 116 points, while Draisaitl had a career-high 105. Nugent-Hopkins and Nurse are likewise coming off their best seasons.
The Oilers have sold out home games for more than a decade but ticket-holders showed their displeasure by letting seats go unused near the tail end of this season.
In an effort to appease fans, management recently announced a number of fan-friendly moves, including holding ticket prices steady, offering discounts at concessions for season-ticket-holders, opening some practices next season and offering free arena tours at Rogers Place.