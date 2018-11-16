Oilers trade forward Ryan Strome to Rangers for Ryan Spooner

The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Ryan Strome to the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Ryan Spooner.
Strome, a fifth-overall pick of the New York Islanders in 2011, has a goal and an assist in 18 games with Edmonton this season.
The 25-year-old native of Mississauga, Ont., has 59 goals, 103 assists and 170 penalty minutes over 358 career NHL games with the Islanders and Oilers.
Spooner, a 26-year-old Ottawa native, has a goal and an assist in 16 games this season with the Rangers.
He has 46 goals and 114 assists in 289 games with Boston and New York.
