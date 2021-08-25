Oilers will require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test

Oilers Entertainment Group says proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required for fans 12 and older at Edmonton Oilers games this season.

OEG said in a release Tuesday that those wishing to enter Rogers Place must show, through electronic or paper records, proof of vaccination at least 14 days before the start of a game, or a negative result from a test taken within 48 hours of the scheduled start.

OEG said it also requires all employees, volunteers and contractors to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days prior to the Oilers’ first preseason game on Sept. 28.

The Toronto Maple Leafs will also require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry this season.

The Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets, meanwhile, will only admit fully vaccinated fans.