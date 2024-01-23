Open this photo in gallery: Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly gets stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner during the first period in Edmonton. The Oilers won 4-1 on Jan. 23, 2024.Amber Bracken/The Canadian Press

Warren Foegele and Evander Kane each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers kept their spectacular win streak going with a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Connor McDavid and Dylan Holloway also scored for the Oilers (27-15-1) who have now won 14 games in a row, becoming just the seventh team in NHL history to reach that lofty mark.

The record is 17 wins in a row by the Pittsburgh Penguin in 1992-93. The Oilers are now 22-3-0 in their last 25 games and have gone a franchise-record 12 games allowing two or fewer goals.

Dmitri Voronkov responded for the Blue Jackets (14-23-9), who have lost five of their last six.

Edmonton started the scoring on the power play eight-and-a-half minutes into the opening period as Kane centred the puck into a crowd and Foegele was able to chip his 10th of the season past Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins

Columbus had a couple of chances to tie it shortly after as a puck sat loose under Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner after a deflection off defender Cody Ceci but was whistled dead, and then Johnny Gaudreau had a breakaway which Skinner was able to stop with a quick glove hand.

Edmonton’s sloppy first period play caught up with the team with 4:35 to play as Kent Johnson made a return pass to Voronkov and he snapped home his 10th before Skinner could dive back across.

It looked like the Oilers had regained the lead midway through the second period on another power-play goal by McDavid, but the goal was overturned on a video review for being offside.

Columbus continued to be the better team in the middle period, outshooting Edmonton 23-13 through 40 minutes. Edmonton didn’t register a shot for more than 10 minutes in the second.

Edmonton went up 2-1 five minutes into the third period as a big rebound came to Kane and he slammed home his 15th.

The Oilers then took a two-goal lead less than a minute later as McDavid lifted his 17th into the net as Columbus’s Erik Gudbranson plowed Oiler Zach Hyman into his own goalie. McDavid’s home point scoring streak was extended to 17 games with the goal.

Edmonton extended their lead with 4:24 to play in the final frame as Merzlikins made a big save on Connor Brown, but Holloway was there to deposit his second of the season into a wide-open cage on the rebound.

Skinner made 27 saves to win his 11th straight game, passing Grant Fuhr for the longest single-season winning streak in Oilers history.

Notes

It was the first of two meeting this season between the two teams. Columbus won both encounters last season ... The Blue Jackets remained without the services of Zach Werenski (ankle) and Patrik Laine (clavicle), although both travelled with the team and are practising. Nick Blankenburg (upper body) was activated and sent to Cleveland on Sunday ... The Oilers are healthy and anticipating the insertion of a new body in the lineup as early as Saturday after signing veteran forward Corey Perry on Monday to a deal for the remainder of the season. In order to make room for Perry, the Oilers put forward Adam Erne on waivers, which he cleared and will now be assigned to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors ... The 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets have the second-longest winning streak in NHL history at 16. Oilers forward Sam Gagner was a part of that team.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Play the second game of a five-game road trip against the Flames in Calgary on Thursday.

Oilers: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.