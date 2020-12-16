 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

OPP officer charged with fraud after probe into Wayne Gretzky memorabilia theft

Marty Klinkenberg
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Walter Gretzky, father of Hockey Hall-of-Famer Wayne Gretzky, waves to fans as the Buffalo Sabres play against the Toronto Maple Leafs during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Jan. 17, 2017.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

A senior Ontario Provincial Police officer is one of two people arrested as a result of an investigation into thefts of memorabilia from Wayne Gretzky’s childhood home in Brantford.

OPP spokesman Bill Dickson confirmed Wednesday evening that Inspector June Dobson, the commander of the force’s Grenville detachment, has been charged with fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust.

He said that Dobson is on a leave of absence unrelated to the case. The reason cannot be disclosed because of privacy guidelines, a statement issued by the OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, Brantford police revealed that they had been contacted in August by the Gretzky family when valuable items were found to be missing from the home of Walter Gretzky, the father of the Hall of Fame hockey player.

An investigation was undertaken, during which it was discovered that some of the items had been sold to collectors across Canada. Because multiple jurisdictions were involved, assistance was sought from the RCMP and OPP.

Search warrants were issued for residences where it was believed stolen property was located, and on Dec. 8 items were seized from five homes in Ontario and Alberta. Among the items was the plaque given to Gretzky for winning the 1983-84 Hart Trophy as the NHL’s most-valuable player, his jersey from the 1997 all-star game, a sweater he wore while playing for the Los Angeles Kings, and autographed game-used sticks and pairs of game-worn gloves.

Brantford police did not identify the two individuals arrested, but said one was as a 58-year-old man from Oakville and the other a 58-year-old woman from Brockville, Ont. The OPP verified Dobson’s identity while saying its officers are held to a higher standard than other citizens.

“The OPP treats and investigates police officers accused of breaking the law in the same manner as it investigates any other individual,” its statement said. “Criminal investigations of OPP officers are the responsibility of the police service of jurisdiction, but the OPP Professional Standards Unit opens a parallel, non-criminal investigation after the criminal investigation is resolved.“

Officers found to have broken the law are subject to additional disciplinary proceedings, including possible demotion and dismissal, depending on the circumstances, the statement said.

The OPP said that evidence of fraud involving a second individual related to the Gretzky memorabilia was uncovered during the initial investigation, but the charges against Dobson were not related to the larger investigation for theft. The two did not know one another, a news release said.

Story continues below advertisement

Brantford police said the male has been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000. The investigation is ongoing. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Glen Gretzky, Wayne’s brother and a family spokesman, said they are thankful for the efforts of all the officers involved.

“On behalf of our family, I would like to thank [everyone] for everything they have done,” Glen Gretzky said in a statement released by Brantford police. “I would like to sincerely thank every member of the team. The professionalism, dedication and support they have shown has been greatly appreciated.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies