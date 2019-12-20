Optimism reigns in Edmonton that the Oilers might make the playoffs for only the second time in 14 years

Open this photo in gallery Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland. (File Photo). JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Ken Holland asked one question last spring as he considered an offer to become general manager of the Edmonton Oilers. How, he wondered, is Connor McDavid?

A month earlier the world’s best hockey player injured his knee in the final game of the season. As he charged the net in Calgary, McDavid was tripped by Flames defenceman Mark Giordano and plowed leg-first into the goal post. He was unable to put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice.

“When I asked Bob Nicholson how Connor was doing, he quickly answered, ‘Great!,’” Holland said by telephone last week during a scouting trip to Moscow.

Story continues below advertisement

It was only after he accepted the job in Edmonton that Holland heard whispers that his superstar centre was more seriously hurt than he was led to believe.

“It was a little more dire than Bob laid out to me,” Holland says.

He has forgiven the chairman of the Oilers Entertainment Group for understating how badly the Oilers captain was debilitated by a torn posterior-cruciate ligament.

“I didn’t give him all of the information,” Nicholson concedes. “I just said, ‘He’s getting better!’”

In the face of conflicting medical opinions, McDavid decided not to have surgery. A plan was drawn up for extensive rehabilitation.

Over the summer, he spent hours and hours at it each day. He began with hydrotherapy, strengthening the knee in a pool. He did pilates. A rehab specialist stayed with him three and four nights a week.

“We were all concerned, but Connor is Connor,” Nicholson says. “He was hard-headed in his belief that he would be ready for training camp because of his work ethic.

Story continues below advertisement

“But to say all of us weren’t on pins and needles until we saw him play again would be a lie.”

Open this photo in gallery Leon Draisaitl, left, and Connor McDavid celebrate the Oilers win over the Washington Capitals in October. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

McDavid and his linemate, Leon Draisaitl, have been extraordinary thus far. They have more points than any other players in the NHL and the Oilers have been atop the Pacific Division standing much of the season.

Under Holland and first-year coach Dave Tippett, Edmonton had 19 victories in its first 37 games, the most since the team made it to the Stanley Cup final in 2005-06. Although the Oilers have slumped recently, there is optimism that the playoffs might be attainable for only the second time in 14 years.

“My goal was for us to be competitive and in the playoff hunt in March and we started well,” Holland says. “The Western Conference is getting tighter, but we are in the thick of things. We are happy to be where we are."

The general manager in Detroit for 22 years, Holland made hiring a coach the first undertaking in an attempt to return the organization to respectability. The Oilers won five Stanley Cups between 1984 and 1990 but none since.

Tippett’s name might not have appeared on many "A" lists outside of the Alberta capital, but he was Holland and Nicholson’s first choice. The 58-year-old has coached in the NHL for 14-plus years and has a winning record despite spending the better part of a decade behind the bench in Arizona.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are doing our best to stabilize the franchise,” Nicholson said. “We wanted a veteran coach who would know the league and put us in a position to win today but make sure we’ll be better in the future.

“We have had our ups and downs, but I feel we are a much better team than a year ago.”

Edmonton started the season 7-2-1. It has hovered around .500 since. It ended a four-game losing streak on Monday with a victory in Dallas against the Stars, but then lost 2-1 to the Blues in St. Louis on Wednesday.

“You learn from some of that adversity,” Tippett said. “You look back after and it brings to light details you want to make sure are in place. I like the way the guys have recognized there are areas where we need to get better.

“Any time you go through adversity it helps over the long run. You don’t like it at the time, but you can use it as a tool to push forward later on.”

Holland had limited money to spend in the offseason but still managed to improve the Oilers roster.

Story continues below advertisement

“When Ken came in, I had to watch where he was with the [salary] cap," Nicholson says. “He didn’t have a lot of freedom. A lot of homework had to be done to get the pieces he added.”

Holland’s biggest achievement was to get Milan Lucic, who had an expensive long-term contract with a no-trade clause, to agree to go to Calgary in exchange for James Neal. The latter has already scored 16 goals for Edmonton, a majority coming beside McDavid and Draisaitl on the power play. Neal had seven all last season.

Holland also signed goaltender Mike Smith to a one-year, US$2-million contract. The 37-year-old was the Flames’ best player during the postseason and already has seven victories as the backup to Mikko Koskinen.

Koskinen, who became worn down under heavy usage in 2018-19, responded by going 12-6-2 over the first 22 games with a .919 save percentage. The 6-foot-7 Finnish netminder was the final player signed to a contract extension in November, 2018 before Peter Chiarelli was fired as general manager.

Koskinen stopped 42 of 44 shots in the loss to St. Louis and 34 in 35 in the defeat of Dallas.

Other free agents brought in by Holland at a reasonable cost include centres Markus Granlund, Gaetan Haas and Riley Sheahan and wingers Josh Archibald and Joakim Nygard. None are stars, but they have added depth that the Oilers sorely lacked in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

On top of that, Ethan Bear is becoming a first-line defenceman and Zack Kassian is having the best year of his NHL career. He has 12 goals after a career-best 15 last year. Kassian is in the final year of a contract that has paid him US$1.95-million a year for three seasons.

“On the long-term, my goal was trying to build off of the core of a team that is really young,” Holland says. “I brought in some veterans who have played at the professional level and allowed us to change some dimensions.

“We got off to a great start and it was important for us to put those points on the board. It has kept us in a race where five points can separate the top playoff team from one removed from postseason. I think that is the way it is going to roll out all season."

Holland, who hired Mike Babcock as Detroit’s coach and had luminaries such as Steve Yzerman on the roster, has never had players as gifted as McDavid and Draisaitl.

Open this photo in gallery McDavid is playing at a pace to eclipse his previous records, despite initial concern about the seriousness of his knee injury. Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

McDavid has scored 100, 108 and 116 points in the past three seasons and is well ahead of that pace this year.

“More than anyone in the league, he needs only a fraction of an inch to change a game or a shift,” Toronto captain John Tavares said last week. "To play at the pace that he does and make plays when most of us have to slow down is incredible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Draisaitl, meanwhile is only a bit behind the pace in which he scored 50 goals last season. He is 24, and McDavid is still 22.

“When you look at what they have accomplished at their age you realize they are doing things nobody ever dreamed of,” Holland says.

Soon after he accepted the job as Oilers general manager, Holland spent three hours with McDavid to get to know him better.

“He had really good insight about team building and [knew] its strengths and weaknesses,” Holland says. “He understood what we needed to do to get the job done.

“As I got updated in July and August about what Connor was doing in terms of his rehab, it reinforced what a highly motivated and great team player he is. We are very fortunate to have him in the organization.”

McDavid says he struggled over the summer.

“It was my first knee injury and a significant one at that,” he says. “It was hard mentally. I had doubts, and had to overcome them.”

Tippett has tinkered with putting McDavid and Draisaitl on separate lines but recently reunited them. There are no two players on any team that create as much havoc.

“There is something special between them,” Nicholson says. “They have gone to another level this year. It’s a thrill and exciting to watch. each night.”

He, Nicholson and Tippett agree that they are a work in progress.

The playoffs would be great, but for them, progress is fine for now.