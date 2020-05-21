 Skip to main content
Ottawa 67’s centre Marco Rossi named Ontario Hockey League’s most outstanding player

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Team red centre Marco Rossi skates during the Kubota OHL/NHL Top Prospects team red on-ice skills testing in Hamilton, Ont. on Jan. 15, 2020.

Peter Power/The Canadian Press

Ottawa 67’s forward Marco Rossi has been named the Ontario Hockey League’s most outstanding player for the shortened 2019-20 season.

The Austrian centre led players across all three Canadian Hockey League major-junior leagues with 120 points (39 goals, 81 assists) in 53 games before their seasons ended early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rossi, a top prospect for the upcoming 2020 NHL draft, is the highest-scoring European in 67’s history with 185 points (68 goals, 117 assists) over two seasons in Ottawa.

The 18-year-old is the eighth player in 67’s history to win the award — known as the Red Tilson Trophy — and the first since Corey Locke in 2003-04.

The trophy is named for Albert (Red) Tilson, a former Oshawa Generals player killed in action during the Second World War.

“I would like to acknowledge the great Mr. Albert Tilson, who was killed in action in Europe during World War II, a true hero,” Rossi said in a statement. “In these unprecedented COVID-19 times, I honour the men and women, doctors and nurses and all of those putting their lives on the line for all of us through this great globe, true heroes in Mr. Tilson’s footsteps.”

