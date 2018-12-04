 Skip to main content

Hockey Ottawa 67’s make push for OHL title, add star goaltender Michael DiPietro

Ottawa 67's make push for OHL title, add star goaltender Michael DiPietro

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Goaltender Michael DiPietro of the Windsor Spitfires watches the play develop during a game against the Sarnia Sting on Nov. 3, 2018.

The Ottawa 67’s have acquired one of the top goaltenders in junior hockey in a bid to make a run for an Ontario Hockey League title.

The league-leading 67’s, on a 23-game unbeaten streak, landed Michael DiPietro in a trade with the Windsor Spitfires on Tuesday.

The Spitfires receive forward Yegor Afanasyev, along with four second-round draft picks and three conditional picks, while the 67’s get two other draft picks.

DiPietro, a Vancouver Canucks prospect, is considered the favourite to be Canada’s starting goaltender at the world junior championship starting on Dec. 26 in Vancouver and Victoria, B.C.

He guided the Spitfires to the Memorial Cup championship in 2017.

The 67’s haven’t won an OHL title since 2001.

The 67’s and the London Knights, on a 17-game unbeaten run, are the front-runners in the OHL this season.

“Michael DiPietro is a tremendous competitor whose team and personal accomplishments are well-documented,” 67’s GM James Boyd said in a statement. “Our fans will appreciate Michael’s character and work ethic. We’re excited with the outstanding goaltending depth this acquisition provides our team moving forward.”

