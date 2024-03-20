Skip to main content
Bridgeport, conn.
The Associated Press

Captain Brianne Jenner had a goal and an assist to help Ottawa extended New York’s league-high losing streak to seven games with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Ottawa (6-0-6-6) moved ahead of Boston for fourth place and the final playoff spot – with six games to play.

Ottawa has won four times on the road to total 15 points in 10 games. New York (2-4-3-9) has just one win in seven home games.

Daryl Watts scored her fifth goal of the season to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead with 2:29 left in the first period. Jenner intercepted a pass deep in New York’s zone and made a quick pass to Kateina Mrazova, who sent it in front to Watts.

Jenner made it 2-0 late in the third with her fourth goal of the season. Jenner’s centring pass was deflected back to her and she split three defenders with a shot that got past Abigail Levy.

Emily Clark added an empty netter, also her fourth of the season, with 1:02 left.

Emerance Maschmeyer had a 26-save shutout.

New York had two minutes of a 5-on-3 advantage in the third period but could not take advantage.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe