Ottawa Senators add forward Alex Galchenyuk on one-year deal

The Ottawa Senators' busy off-season continued Wednesday with the signing of forward Alex Galchenyuk.

The one-year deal is worth US$1.05 million.

The 26-year-old Galchenyuk was an unrestricted free agent after splitting last year between Pittsburgh and Minnesota. He had eight goals and 16 assists over 59 regular-season games in 2019-20, and was held without a point in four post-season appearances with the Wild.

The Senators are Galchenyuk’s fifth team since June 2018.

Born in Milwaukee to Belarusian parents, Galchenyuk was selected third overall by Montreal in the 2012 NHL draft.

He spent his first six NHL seasons with the Canadiens, putting up career highs with 30 goals and 56 points in 2015-16.

He was traded to Arizona for Max Domi in June 2018. After one season with the Coyotes, he was shipped to Pittsburgh in the deal that sent Phil Kessel to Arizona.

His tenure in Pittsburgh lasted 45 games before he was sent to the Wild, along with Calen Addison and a conditional round first-round pick in 2021, for forward Jason Zucker.

Galchenyuk has 135 goals and 185 assists over 549 career NHL games.

He joins sniper Evgenii Dadonov, goaltender Matt Murray, forward Austin Watson and defencemen Josh Brown and Erik Gudbranson as new additions to a revamped Senators roster.