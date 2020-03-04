 Skip to main content

Hockey

Ottawa Senators fire CEO Jim Little less than two months after his hiring

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Then-RBC chief communications officer Jim Little speaks to reporters in South Carolina on June 16, 2011. Little has been fired by the Ottawa Senators less than two months after being named CEO.

The Canadian Press

The Ottawa Senators have fired new CEO Jim Little, continuing a trend of departures for club executives.

Little was named CEO on Jan. 10.

The Senators say Little’s conduct was “inconsistent” with the core values of the team and the NHL.

The Senators say a new CEO will be announced in a few weeks.

Little, 55, was most recently executive vice-president and chief marketing and culture officer for Shaw Communications. He also has held executive roles at Royal Bank of Canada, Bell Canada, and Bombardier Aerospace.

In recent years, the Senators also have parted ways with executives Nicolas Ruszkowski, Aimee Deziel, Tom Anselmi and Cyril Leeder.

