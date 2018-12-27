 Skip to main content

Sports Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson, defenceman Justin Falk both out with concussions

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Ottawa Senators goaltender Craig Anderson blocks a shot during a game against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 21, 2018.

Julio Cortez/The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators starting goaltender Craig Anderson and defenceman Justin Falk are out at least through the weekend with concussions.

Senators general manager Pierre Dorion gave the medical update Thursday morning as the team returned to practice following the Christmas break.

Anderson was hurt last Friday when he took a hit to the head from Miles Wood of the New Jersey Devils.

Story continues below advertisement

Falk was hurt last Saturday against the Washington Capitals.

Anderson has been in net for 14 of Ottawa’s 15 wins this season.

The Senators have recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from AHL Belleville to take Anderson’s roster spot.

Ottawa returns to action on Friday with a road game against the New York Islanders.

