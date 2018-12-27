Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson, defenceman Justin Falk both out with concussions

Ottawa Senators starting goaltender Craig Anderson and defenceman Justin Falk are out at least through the weekend with concussions.
Senators general manager Pierre Dorion gave the medical update Thursday morning as the team returned to practice following the Christmas break.
Anderson was hurt last Friday when he took a hit to the head from Miles Wood of the New Jersey Devils.
Falk was hurt last Saturday against the Washington Capitals.
Anderson has been in net for 14 of Ottawa’s 15 wins this season.
The Senators have recalled goaltender Marcus Hogberg from AHL Belleville to take Anderson’s roster spot.
Ottawa returns to action on Friday with a road game against the New York Islanders.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.