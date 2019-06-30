 Skip to main content

Hockey Ottawa Senators hire former Blues coach Davis Payne as assistant on D.J. Smith’s staff

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Ottawa Senators hired Davis Payne as an assistant coach Sunday, adding more experience to the staff of rookie bench boss D.J. Smith.

Payne, who signed a three-year contract, spent the past two seasons as an associate coach with the Buffalo Sabres.

The 48-year-old served as head coach of the St. Louis Blues for parts of three seasons from 2009-10 to 2011-12, compiling 67-55-15 record.

A native of Port Alberni, B.C., Payne went on to served five seasons as an assistant with the Los Angeles Kings, helping the team win the 2014 Stanley Cup.

Payne joins Jack Capuano as members of Ottawa’s staff with experience as an NHL head coach. Capuano served as head coach of the New York Islanders from 2010 to 2017.

An assistant with the Toronto Maple Leafs the past four seasons, Smith was hired by the Senators in May after they fired Guy Boucher with 18 games left on the schedule and decided against giving the job to interim head coach Marc Crawford.

