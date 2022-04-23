Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) makes a glove save as defenceman Chris Wideman (20), Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson (19) and centre Josh Norris (9) look on during second-period NHL hockey action in Ottawa on Saturday, April 23, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Mark Kastelic had a night to remember as he scored his first NHL goal and his second proved to be the game winner as the Ottawa Senators beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 Saturday night.

Austin Watson, Josh Norris, Parker Kelly and Alex Formenton also scored for the Senators (30-41-7). Anton Forsberg made 44 saves on the night.

Rem Pitlick, with a pair, Cole Caufield and Joel Edmundson scored for Montreal (20-48-11), who have now lost eight straight. Carey Price, making his third consecutive start, stopped 20 shots.

There was much anticipation for this game as it marked the first time the two would meet since Brendan Gallagher criticized Tim Stutzle of feigning injury.

While Stutzle was kept off the scoresheet he drew three penalties on the night.

It didn’t take long for hostilities to ensue as there was a fight in the opening minutes of the game and both sides seemed eager to annoy one another.

Trailing 6-3 to start the third, Pitlick scored his second of the game midway through the period. The Canadiens kept pressing, but Forsberg was solid.

The Senators jumped out to a 6-3 lead in the second thanks to a trio of goals scored in a span of 67 seconds.

Watson opened the scoring in the opening minute of the period as he tipped Nick Holden’s shot.

At 6:43 of the period, Kelly appeared to look for a pass, but beat Price stick side, 32 seconds later, Norris beat Price from in close and 35 seconds after that Kastelic scored his second of the night.

Montreal called a timeout and rebounded, scoring twice to make it 5-3 as Caufield took a great pass from Mike Hoffman to beat Forsberg stick side.

The Senators were able to regain their three-goal cushion as Formenton beat Jeff Petry in a foot race for his fifth short-handed goal of the season.

Despite being outshot 16-6 the Senators managed to get out of the first period tied 1-1.

Kastelic won’t soon forget his first career goal. He got the puck along the wall and fired a shot at Price that got through and moments later dropped the gloves with Michael Pezzetta.

Montreal tied it late in the period as Jake Evans intercepted a pass and sent it to Pitlick alone in front.

The Canadiens added No. 10 patches to their jerseys in honour of Guy Lafleur, who passed away Friday. The Senators held a moment of silence for him prior to the game.