Ottawa Senators name Borowiecki, Hainsey, Pageau alternate captains

Ottawa Senators name Borowiecki, Hainsey, Pageau alternate captains

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Ottawa Senators defenceman Ron Hainsey speaks with members of the media during training camp in Ottawa on Sept. 12, 2019.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Defencemen Mark Borowiecki and Ron Hainsey and forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau will serve as alternate captains for the Ottawa Senators this season.

The Senators made the announcement Thursday as players reported for medicals and testing at training camp.

For the second season in a row, the Senators will not have a captain. Ottawa’s most recent captain was Erik Karlsson, who was traded to the San Jose Sharks before last season.

Borowiecki and Pageau are homegrown Senators from Ottawa.

Borowiecki has played 322 games with the Senators since making his debut in the 2011-12 season. Pageau debuted with Ottawa the next season and has suited up for 368 games with the Senators.

Hainsey signed with the Senators this summer after two seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He has played 1,068 career NHL games.

Meanwhile, the Senators announced that defenceman Christian Wolanin will be out a minimum of four months with a torn left labrum.

Senators coach D.J. Smith said Wolanin suffered the injury during a precamp skate.

“It was just a freak accident. He just kind of fell and his arm went back … You just feel bad for the kid,” Smith said.

Most Canadian NHL teams started training camp Thursday with medicals and physical testing. Several teams have important players who remain unsigned. Friday marks the first on-ice day. The Canadian Press
