Hockey

Ottawa Senators place Colin White and Artem Anisimov on injured reserve

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Colin White shoots the puck as Ilya Mikheyev defends during a game at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 2, 2019 in Toronto.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators have placed forwards Colin White and Artem Anisimov on injured reserve, the club announced Wednesday.

White will miss three to five weeks with a sore hip flexor/groin, while Artem Anisimov is expected to be out up to 14 days with a lower-body injury.

Logan Brown, the 11th pick in the 2016 NHL draft, has been recalled from the AHL’s Belleville Senators to fill one of the roster spots.

White, who signed a six-year, US$28.5-million contract extension last month, has one goal and one assist in eight games this season. The 22-year-old had failed to record a point in his last four outings.

Acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks in July for Zack Smith, the 31-year-old Anisimov has one goal in five games in 2019-2020.

Brown has one assist in six career NHL games, but has three goals and seven points in five outings for Belleville this season.

The Senators sat last in the NHL’s overall standings at 1-6-1 heading into Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings at Canadian Tire Centre.

