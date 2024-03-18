Ottawa’s Professional Women’s Hockey League team made a couple trade-deadline moves on Monday to bolster its roster.

Ottawa acquired forward Tereza Vanisova from Montreal in exchange for defender Amanda Boulier. Ottawa also received Shiann Darkangelo in a deal with Boston for forward Lexie Adzija and the rights to forward Caitrin Lonergan.

Vanisova scored twice and had eight assists in 17 games with Montreal before she was dealt to Ottawa.

The 28-year-old Czech was drafted in the seventh round by Montreal in September and had signed a two-year contract.

Vanisova will represent Czechia at the women’s world championship April 3-14 in Utica, N.Y., for the seventh time in her career.

Ottawa’s PWHL head coach Carla MacLeod is also Czechia’s coach, and has navigated that team to back-to-back bronze medals.

Boulier of Watertown, Conn., was a 13th-round selection by Ottawa and signed a one-year deal with the club.

The 30-year-old ranked third in production among Ottawa’s defenders with a goal and five assists in 17 games.

Boulier played six seasons with the defunct Premier Hockey Federation and was a two-time Isobel Cup champion. She shared the 2022 title with Vanisova when they were Boston Pride teammates.

Adzija, a 23-year-old from St. Thomas, Ont., was selected by Ottawa in the 11th round of the PWHL draft and signed a one-year contract with the team. She began her first professional season with a five-game point streak and has totalled eight points, including five goals and three assists in 17 games.

Adzija graduated from Quinnipiac University where she spent five seasons as a member of the Bobcats, serving as co-captain during the 2022-23 campaign.

Lonergan, a 26-year-old from Roslindale, Mass., was selected by Ottawa in the 14th round of the PWHL draft but did not sign with the team. She is a two-time Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award finalist, recognized during the 2017-18 season with Boston College, and in 2020-21 with Clarkson University. She spent the 2022-23 season as a member of the PHF’s Connecticut Whale where she recorded 18 points in 23 games.

Darkangelo, a 30-year-old from Brighton, Mich., was selected by Boston in the 12th round of the PWHL draft and signed a one-year contract with the team. She has recorded one assist in 17 games this season. Before playing in the PWHL, Darkangelo played eight pro seasons, including three as captain of the PHF’s Toronto Six.

She had her most productive offensive campaign in 2022-23 with 25 points in 24 games and led the team to a 2023 Isobel Cup championship.