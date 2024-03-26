Ottawa forwards Daryl Watts and Brianne Jenner, and Toronto right-wing Natalie Spooner have been named the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s three stars of the week.

Watts was awarded first-star honours after posting four goals in two games, including a hat trick in a 5-3 win over league-leading Toronto on Saturday at TD Place Arena.

She also scored in Ottawa’s 3-0 win at New York on Wednesday.

Ottawa captain Jenner had two goals and three assists last week, including a goal and two assists in the win Saturday that ended Toronto’s 11-game winning streak.

Spooner had three goals in two games, increasing her league-leading total to 15.

She scored the game-winner in a 2-1 win over visiting Boston on Wednesday before adding two more goals, including her first short-handed marker of the season, in the loss to Ottawa.